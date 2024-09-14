 Skip to main content
Don’t miss this limited time Disney Plus new subscriber deal

For one of the best streaming deals, think big and check out what Disney+ has to offer. More than just an awesome streaming service, it also has some great Disney perks attached to it, including an entry to the Disney Cruise Line Sweepstakes, an exclusive in-game cosmetic for Star Wars Outlaws, and much more. Even better, new and returning customers can sign up today to Disney+ Basic (with ads) for just $2 a month for three months, so you’re saving $18 over those three months. Sound great? Let’s take a deeper look.

Why you should sign up to Disney Plus

Disney+ is one of the most popular streaming services right now, ranking in just behind Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. That’s hardly surprising as it has a huge wealth of content. That includes all things Disney (of course), but also Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic.

A quick look at the best movies on Disney+ shows how diverse the selection is, with the classic modern Marvel movies but also movies like The Princess Bride and the Indiana Jones franchise. The best shows on Disney+ are also great, with standouts like Grown-ish and The Acolyte.

Disney+ on its own looks pretty great, but right now signing up gives you so much more. That includes a Disney Cruise Line Sweepstakes entry, an exclusive bundle of over 35 free Marvel digital comics, free in-game emojis for Disney Emoji Blitz, and an exclusive in-game cosmetic for Nix in Star Wars Outlaws. Even better, there’s 15% off Disney-inspired products at Funko and Loungefly, with early access to Agatha All Along merchandise at DisneyStore.com and tickets to D23 Tune-in To Terror: A Hollywood Halloween — a subscriber-only event in Los Angeles.

If all that sounds great to you, you need to sign up for Disney+ right now. There’s no Disney Plus free trial any more so this is the next best thing. Until September 27, new and returning customers can sign up for Disney+ Basic (with ads) for just $2 a month for three months, meaning you save $18 total. That’s a remarkably good deal. Check it out now and enjoy tons of great entertainment for less.

