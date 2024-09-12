 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Disney+ deal: Only $2 per month for three months

By
Disney Plus on a TV screen.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Disney+ is one of the most popular streaming services today, and if you don’t have a subscription, you should take advantage of this amazing offer: three months of Disney+ Basic for only $2 per month instead of the regular fee of $8 per month, for total savings of $18. This promotion, which is open to both new and returning subscribers, will only last until September 27. You’ve still got some time, but we highly recommend signing up now to make sure that you don’t forget and miss out on the fantastic discount.

Why you should sign up for Disney+

Disney+ is a streaming platform that offers a massive library of content, not just from Disney itself but also from Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm, 21st Century Fox, and National Geographic. Feel free to check out our lists of the best movies on Disney+ and the best shows on Disney+ to get an idea of what you’ll get when you sign up. Our monthly roundup of what’s new on Disney+ is always packed with fresh movies and shows. For September that includes LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy and Agatha All Along.

There’s currently no option for a Disney+ free trial — before this deal the cheapest way to access the streaming service was through the Disney+ Basic plan for $8 per month with advertising. This subscription will let you watch on any of its compatible platforms though, including but not limited to internet browsers, iOS and Apple TV, Android and Android TV, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, and most smart TV operating systems.

If you’re on the hunt for streaming deals, it will be tough to find a better offer than this ongoing promotion from Disney+ that brings the price of the Disney+ Basic subscription to just $2 per month for three months from its original price of $8 per month. If you’re fine with ads while you’re streaming shows and movies, you won’t want to miss this chance at total savings of $18, but you better hurry if you want to take advantage of the offer. It’s available until September 27, but sign up today if you’re worried you might forget.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
How to watch Breaking in the Olympics
A photo of the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower.

For the first time in Summer Olympics history, breakdancing is an official sport in 2024. The highly-anticipated debut in Paris gets underway with the women's competition on Friday, followed up by the men on Saturday.

In the United States, both events will be televised live on E!, and Peacock will also stream coverage. This opens up a number of different ways you can watch a live stream of breaking at the 2024 Olympics, so here's everything you need to know.
Upcoming Breaking events at the 2024 Summer Olympics

Read more
How to watch USA vs Serbia men’s basketball at the Olympics
Nikola Jokic squares up a free throw on the court.

The best team in the world takes on the reigning NBA MVP in the semifinals of the men's basketball tournament at the 2024 Olympics today, as Team USA battles Nikola Jokic and Serbia. The Americans got the best of Jokic and Co. during group play with a 110-84 drubbing, but with a spot in the gold-medal game on the line, it would be unwise for USA to overlook Serbia, no matter how dominant they've been thus far in Paris.

In the United States, the game (3:00 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on USA Network. However, if you don't have cable and want to watch basketball at the Olympics, we have all the best ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Serbia and Saturday's gold-medal game for free.
Is there a free USA vs Serbia live stream?

Read more
How to watch the men’s soccer finals at the Olympics: France vs Spain
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

A gold medal is on the line at the Parc de Princes today, as hosts France take on reigning silver medalists Spain in the final of the men's soccer tournament at the 2024 Olympics. Though the squads are obviously different, as these are under-23 teams, this will be a rematch of the Euro 2024 final from last month, which Spain won 2-1.

The match kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network in the United States. However, if you don't have cable and want to watch Olympics men's soccer online, there are a number of different ways you can watch a live stream of France vs Spain today.
Is there a free France vs Spain live stream?

Read more