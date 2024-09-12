Disney+ deal: Only $2 per month for three months

Disney+ is one of the most popular streaming services today, and if you don’t have a subscription, you should take advantage of this amazing offer: three months of Disney+ Basic for only $2 per month instead of the regular fee of $8 per month, for total savings of $18. This promotion, which is open to both new and returning subscribers, will only last until September 27. You’ve still got some time, but we highly recommend signing up now to make sure that you don’t forget and miss out on the fantastic discount.

Why you should sign up for Disney+

Disney+ is a streaming platform that offers a massive library of content, not just from Disney itself but also from Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm, 21st Century Fox, and National Geographic. Feel free to check out our lists of the best movies on Disney+ and the best shows on Disney+ to get an idea of what you’ll get when you sign up. Our monthly roundup of what’s new on Disney+ is always packed with fresh movies and shows. For September that includes LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy and Agatha All Along.

There’s currently no option for a Disney+ free trial — before this deal the cheapest way to access the streaming service was through the Disney+ Basic plan for $8 per month with advertising. This subscription will let you watch on any of its compatible platforms though, including but not limited to internet browsers, iOS and Apple TV, Android and Android TV, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, and most smart TV operating systems.

If you’re on the hunt for streaming deals, it will be tough to find a better offer than this ongoing promotion from Disney+ that brings the price of the Disney+ Basic subscription to just $2 per month for three months from its original price of $8 per month. If you’re fine with ads while you’re streaming shows and movies, you won’t want to miss this chance at total savings of $18, but you better hurry if you want to take advantage of the offer. It’s available until September 27, but sign up today if you’re worried you might forget.