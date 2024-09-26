All Disney+ gift cards are 10% off at Best Buy

When it comes to the top streaming platforms of 2024, one of the services that always makes it to the top of our “favorite service” lists is Disney+. In fact, you’ll find that Disney’s cinematic and episodic content is some of the most talked-about programming, especially with popular series like The Mandalorian rocking our screens. And while it’s not too often that we see great offers for streaming services (we do our best to highlight the best streaming devices when we find them), there was no way we weren’t going to shine a light on the following promo:

For a limited time, any Disney+ gift card that you purchase at Best Buy — be it online or in-store — is 10% off.

Why you should buy Disney+

For those unaware, Disney+ is home to far more than just Disney-centric movies and shows. You’ll find content on the platform from studios including Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic, and 21st Century Fox. Disney owns these once-separate entities outright, so if you’re looking for an end-all-be-all streaming hub for everything from The Simpsons to Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, you’ve come to the right place.

Disney+ is available on just about every smart TV and streaming device in 2024. While certain plan benefits are locked behind a paywall (Disney+ pricing currently starts at $2 per month for ad-supported memberships as part of a rare deal), Disney+ Premium memberships start at $14 per month (increasing to $16 per month on October 17) and include:

Ad-free viewing

Downloads on up to 10 different devices

The ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously

Even the $2 per month Disney+ Basic plan is a great deal, though the price is increasing to $10 per month on October 17. At this tier, you’ll get multi-device streaming, along with 5.1 audio support. Disney+ is also one of the top streaming platforms for 4K HDR content, allowing you and yours to enjoy some of your favorite movies on a bright screen with rich colors.

It’s hard to say how long this Disney+ offer is going to last, and we don’t see many Best Buy deals like this one. Take 10% off your purchase of a Disney+ gift card (online or in stores) when you order through Best Buy, and be sure to check out some of the best Disney+ deals we’ve been finding.