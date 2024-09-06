Save $20 when you buy an Amazon Fire Stick this weekend

One of the best streaming deals this week comes from Target: The Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K is down to $30 until Saturday. The $20 saving is a great reduction from $50, but it’s only available for the next day so you’ll need to be quick to enjoy the discount. If you want an inexpensive way to make your current TV much smarter than before, this is a great option and it’s also super simple to set up. Here’s all you need to know about it but remember, the deal ends very soon so buy now rather than miss out.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K

One of the best streaming devices around, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K hits the sweet spot of being cheap yet offering all the features you could need.

Plug it into your TV and it provides advanced 4K streaming. There’s Wi-Fi 6 support so you can enjoy smooth 4K streaming even when online on multiple devices around the home. Besides a 4K resolution, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K also has support for Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ while sound is boosted by Dolby Atmos audio for a more immersive experience.

It all comes together to provide an exceptional experience aurally and visually, but the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also smart elsewhere. It has support for seemingly every app you can think of including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, and many more. There are ad-supported apps too for even more movies and TV shows.

Rather than relying on your remote, you can also use the voice controls tied into the Alexa Voice Remote to quickly find, launch, and control content. It also extends to smart home devices too so you can control all your compatible devices like cameras, lights, and even your thermostat. You can also simply ask Alexa for weather news or sports scores.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is available now at Target for $30, so you save $20 off the regular price of $50. The deal ends Saturday though, so you’ll need to be quick to score such an awesome discount. Take a look for yourself by tapping the button below.