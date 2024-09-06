 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $20 when you buy an Amazon Fire Stick this weekend

By
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with its voice remote.
Amazon

One of the best streaming deals this week comes from Target: The Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K is down to $30 until Saturday. The $20 saving is a great reduction from $50, but it’s only available for the next day so you’ll need to be quick to enjoy the discount. If you want an inexpensive way to make your current TV much smarter than before, this is a great option and it’s also super simple to set up. Here’s all you need to know about it but remember, the deal ends very soon so buy now rather than miss out.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K

One of the best streaming devices around, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K hits the sweet spot of being cheap yet offering all the features you could need.

Plug it into your TV and it provides advanced 4K streaming. There’s Wi-Fi 6 support so you can enjoy smooth 4K streaming even when online on multiple devices around the home. Besides a 4K resolution, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K also has support for Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ while sound is boosted by Dolby Atmos audio for a more immersive experience.

It all comes together to provide an exceptional experience aurally and visually, but the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also smart elsewhere. It has support for seemingly every app you can think of including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, and many more. There are ad-supported apps too for even more movies and TV shows.

Rather than relying on your remote, you can also use the voice controls tied into the Alexa Voice Remote to quickly find, launch, and control content. It also extends to smart home devices too so you can control all your compatible devices like cameras, lights, and even your thermostat. You can also simply ask Alexa for weather news or sports scores.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is available now at Target for $30, so you save $20 off the regular price of $50. The deal ends Saturday though, so you’ll need to be quick to score such an awesome discount. Take a look for yourself by tapping the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Walmart discounted this outdoor TV to under $600 today
The Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV showing the Roku home screen.

Outdoor TVs like Samsung's The Terrace are usually very expensive, but you can get the 55-inch Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV for a very affordable price. It's currently even cheaper from Walmart right now with a $300 discount on its original price of $898, so you'll only have to pay $598. We're not sure how much longer this bargain will remain available though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you're going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV
If you've been thinking about installing an outdoor TV but you've been discouraged by the high prices, you should set your sights on the budget-friendly Element Electronics Outdoor Series 4K TV. It doesn't skip the features that are necessary for an outdoor TV though, including an anti-glare display so you can watch under the sun and a tempered safety glass casing for durability. It also has an IP55 rating so it can withstand rain, pool splashes, dust, high humidity, and anything else that it may experience on your porch or backyard. The outdoor TV can keep operating in temperatures of negative 4 degrees to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can use it no matter the season.

Read more
The best Amazon Fire TV device you should buy in 2024
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023).

When it comes to Amazon Fire TV and picking out which is the one you should get, it really comes down to one question. It’s not exactly a simple one, though.

What, exactly, do you need?

Read more
Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a big screen from $470
LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

Today’s best TV deals consist of top TV brands such as Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, Sony TV deals, TCL TV deals, and Vizio TV deals. But if you’ve got your eye on a big screen TV you can skip a lot of the shopping process by jumping straight to a particular size. Here we’re focusing on the day’s best 75-inch TV deals, which see some great discounts on top 4K TV models. Reading onward you’ll find all of the details on how to save on a new 75-inch TV. There are some QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals among them, and if you’d like to take a look at deals on some other TV sizes be sure to check out the current best 65-inch TV deals, best 70-inch TV deals, and best 85-inch TV deals.
Insignia 75-inch F30 4K Smart TV — $470, was $600

The Insignia F30 Series is a 4K smart TV that offers impressive affordability, with this 65-inch model offering tremendous value. The F30 presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast that make movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. And because the Insignia F30 is a Fire TV, it will give you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps.

Read more