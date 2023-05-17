 Skip to main content
Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale live stream: where to watch for free

It’s time to address the jaw-dropping affair on Vanderpump Rules. Bravo’s reality TV series was set to end its 10th season after episode 14. Then, the affair known as “Scandoval” broke the Internet. In March 2023, TMZ reported that cast members Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix ended their nine-year relationship. The bombshell report stated that Sandoval had allegedly cheated with their co-star, Raquel Leviss, which was later confirmed.

In true reality TV fashion, Bravo sent cameras back into the lives of the cast to capture the action in real time. The network filmed enough of the scandal to make the upcoming 15th episode its season 10 finale. From the footage shown in the trailer, the finale is going to be an explosive episode as America watches the Scandoval unfold.

Where to watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale

Your First Look at the Season 10 Finale | Vanderpump Rules (S10 E14) Sneak Peek | Bravo

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale will air on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 17. The finale can also be streamed through the Bravo app or on Bravo TV’s website. You will need a cable login for access.

Watch Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale on Bravo

Watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale on Peacock

Three people sit next to each other at a table on Vanderpump Rules.
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Pictured: (l-r) Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

Since Bravo is owned by NBCUniversal, episodes of Vanderpump Rules can be streamed on Peacock. The season 10 finale will stream the next day on Peacock.

Peacock is one of the few streaming services that feature the latest shows in movies and television, along with live sporting events from the WWE, Premier League, and NFL. The latest Universal movies head to Peacock, so check out recent hits such as M3gan, Knock at the Cabin, and Cocaine Bear. Plus, scroll through some new original shows on the service, such as Bupkis and Mrs. Davis.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

The season 10 finale will begin streaming on Peacock starting Thursday, May 18.

How much does it cost?

The Peacock TV app.

The Peacock Premium plan costs $5 monthly or $50 annually. This tier offers 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads but allows users to access new films and live events. Premium Plus, the second tier, costs $10 monthly or $100 annually. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium but is free from ads.

If you are signing up for Peacock today, there is no longer a free tier option. You must sign up for one of the two plans. For those subscribers with the free tier, it is unknown if or when that option will be removed from the service.

Watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale live stream on Hulu with Live TV

If you’re looking to watch your favorite Bravo shows, including Vanderpump RulesHulu with Live TV makes that possible by offering over 85 live TV channels, including Bravo, ESPN, MSNBC, FX, Lifetime, and MTV. The entry plan into Hulu with Live TV costs $70 monthly and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The more expensive package costs $83 per month and features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

If you are a Sling TV subscriber and want to watch Bravo, then you must have the Blue package or the Orange & Blue package. Bravo is not included in Orange unless you pay extra. Speaking of price, all packages range in monthly pricing from $40 to $60. Sling TV is offering a special deal where new customers can receive $10 off for their first month.

Watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale live stream on YouTube TV

Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV can watch Bravo and never miss out on an episode of Vanderpump Rules. New subscribers will only pay $63 for the first three months before it increases to its normal rate of $73 per month. If you want to experience YouTube TV, sign up for a Free trial and cancel anytime. Enjoy other sports, news, and entertainment channels on the service, including Paramount Network, ESPN, Pop, TNT, and Fox.

Watch Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale live stream on YouTube TV

Watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale live stream on Fubo TV

World Series on FuboTV.

Bravo is available on Fubo TV, so Vanderpump Rules fans can watch the season 10 finale. There are four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. There are over 100 live channels to choose from, including ESPN, SYFY, FS1, TLC, MTV, and E! Subscribers can sign up for a free trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

For fans who like Bravo and are outside the country, make sure to download a VPN (virtual private network). A service like NordVPN makes it possible to watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

