After two weeks of NFL playoffs, only four teams remain as they face off in the Conference Championships. After today’s games, the Super Bowl 57 matchup will be set. It’s win or go home for the four teams that remain.

The NFL has a dream slate of games, as the four teams remaining are the best in the league. In the NFC, the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers will take on the No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles in the first Conference championship. The No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals will face the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

When is the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs game?

The second game of the Conference Championships will feature the Cincinnati Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 29. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. According to FanDuel, the Chiefs are favored by 1 point.

How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs game

The game between the Bengals and Chiefs will air on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET. The announcers will be Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely, and Gene Steratore. Watch the game on your television or through a device with internet access on . Log in with your cable provider for access.

How to stream the 2023 NFL Conference Championships

Stream the game between the Bengals and Chiefs through the CBS app and Paramount+. Access the CBS app in the app store on your smartphone or tablet or through a connected television device. For Paramount+, there are two plans: Essential and Premium. The Essential Plan (with limited ads) is $5 per month or $50 per year. The Premium Plan (ad-free) is $10 per month or $100 per year.

Playoff games can also be watched exclusively on your mobile phone or tablet via NFL+ through the NFL app. Users can watch live local and prime-time regular season and postseason games. There are two subscription options: NFL+ and NFL+ Premium. For the rest of the season, NFL+ costs $5 a month or $13 a season, and NFL+ Premium, which includes everything from NFL+ and All-22 film, costs $10 a month or $25 a season.

Meet the teams: Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs

The Bengals walk into Arrowhead for the second-straight year as they seek to make it back to the Super Bowl. Joe Burrow has the upper hand over Patrick Mahomes as the Bengals have defeated the Chiefs in three straight matchups.

Yet, the Chiefs have been the dominant force in the AFC since Mahomes became the starter. This marks the fifth-straight AFC Championship game to take place in Kansas City.

