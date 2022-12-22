 Skip to main content
NFL Sunday Ticket becomes a YouTube exclusive in 2023

Simon Cohen
By

The NFL and Google have signed a multiyear agreement to make YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the exclusive homes of the league’s Sunday Ticket for all out-of-market games, starting in 2023.

“We’re excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “For a number of years, we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games, and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans.”

Starting with the 2023 season, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available on YouTube’s two subscription businesses. It will be an add-on package on YouTube TV and a standalone à la carte option on YouTube Primetime Channels. No pricing information has yet been released for either option.

YouTube Primetime Channels is a new service that lets YouTube viewers subscribe to and watch premium content from within the YouTube app.

NFL Sunday Ticket consists of all out-of-market Sunday regular season NFL games (based on the viewer’s location) broadcast on Fox and CBS. Previously, the games had been exclusive to DirecTV. Google said that updated NFL Sunday Ticket product features and functionality will be announced ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

The agreement also comes with some extras for Google’s YouTube community. YouTube and the NFL will facilitate exclusive access to official content and attendance opportunities for select YouTube Creators at key NFL tentpole events, so you can expect to see way more NFL-related coverage from your favorite creators as this partnership evolves over the coming years.

