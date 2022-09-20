 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

DirecTV to reimburse NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers for Week 2 fumble

Phil Nickinson
By

One of the most frustrating things about live sports in 2022 is that there still are exclusives to limit where, when, and how you can watch NFL games. To wit: NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows subscribers to watch out-of-market games, remains solely on DirecTV. And DirecTV has had problems delivering a quality product — which is even more annoying considering that it’s not just a subscription service like YouTube TV or even NFL+.

So when NFL Sunday Ticket failed again this week (Week 1 games had problems, too), subscribers were, to say the least, unhappy.

For its part, DirecTV at least acknowledged the issues in real time on Sunday afternoon, tweeting the following at 3 p.m. ET: “We’re aware customers are temporarily unable to stream NFL Sunday Ticket through the app, and will share more when we restore the programming.”

That does little for someone who paid to watch the game while it was happening, of course.

DirecTV followed up around 10 p.m. ET, after all games, save for Sunday Night Football (available nationwide on NBC), had been finished. “Hello. Today’s NFL Sunday Ticket games have returned for streaming. We will continue to monitor, we apologize for the inconvenience. We appreciate your patience, and please stay tuned for more updates.”

That’s too little, too late, of course. And on Monday afternoon, DirecTV announced that it would reach out to customers who were affected and offered to reimburse them for the trouble.

We recognize we didn’t meet expectations on Sunday for customers looking to stream some of the games, and we want to apologize. While it won’t bring the games back, we plan to reach out to those affected to automatically reimburse them for week two.

&mdash; DIRECTV Help (@DIRECTVhelp) September 19, 2022

That in and of itself is the right thing to do. DirecTV apologized. It acknowledged the problem. And it offered perhaps not a solution, but at least a bit of restitution for a service that costs at minimum just shy of $300.

It also adds more kindling to what should be a roaring fire of discussion about where NFL Sunday Ticket may be headed starting in 2023, as the rights for distribution are up for grabs. Every major company you can think of has been rumored to be in the running, from YouTube TV to Disney to Amazon, which itself already has the lock on Thursday Night Football, though it’s had some growing pains, too.

Editors' Recommendations

DirecTV Now vs. Sling TV: Which live TV streaming service is better?

directv now channel list pricing release date watching tv remote

Get a free Apple TV 4K when you commit to four months of DirecTV Now

Apple TV 4K

DirecTV Now sheds more than 250,000 subscribers in a single quarter

att tv vs now hbo max go dc universe directv 2

DirecTV wants to make 4K HDR sports par for the course. Here’s how it’ll work

DirectTV 4K HDR Pebble Beach

Best Apple TV Deals: Get Apple’s streaming box for $99

An Apple TV 4K sits on a media stand.

Should you upgrade to the new AirPods Pro?

The AirPods Pro 2.

How to place and set up your subwoofer

Denon Home Subwoofer seen with a Denon soundbar.

Best TV Deals for September 2022

Vizio OLED TV

The most common AirPods problems and how to fix them

AirPods Pro.

Best QLED TV Deals: Get a 55-inch for $320

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

Best Walmart TV deals for September 2022

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Best Projector Deals: Save on Nebula, LG, and more

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

Best AirPods deals for September 2022: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple airpods pro.