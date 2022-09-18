Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Thursday Night Football — that is, the Thursday night NFL games — are now on Amazon Prime Video, and only streaming on Prime Video. That’s true when the Pittsburgh Steelers head to Cleveland to play the Browns on September 22 to open Week 3. It’ll be a short week for both teams, with the AFC rivals having each played games just five days prior.

The big thing to remember about this one? You can (mostly) only watch the Steelers and Browns on Amazon Prime Video. That is, you’ll have to stream the game via the Prime Video app. It’s not a huge deal, as Amazon is pretty good at this sort of thing. It’s just that the game isn’t in the traditional spots anymore.

That’s great for those who already have an Amazon Prime subscription, which is required to watch the game. If you don’t have a subscription to Amazon Prime, you’ll need to get one. Sort of. The game also will be available on Twitch (which Amazon owns), as well as on NFL+. And broadcast affiliates in both Pittsburgh and Cleveland should have the game on, too. But for everyone else? It’s all about the NFL on Prime Video.

Thursday’s game will be the second division test for the Steelers, who edged out Cincinnati in a wild Week 1 finish that came down to a field goal in the final seconds after both teams struggled with their kicking game. This is Cleveland’s first AFC North match.

On Sunday, September 18, the Steelers face the New England Patriots, and the Browns play host to the New York Jets.

The Amazon Prime Video app is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV, on iOS and Android devices, on gaming consoles, on various smart TVs, and in a web browser.

Here’s the full Thursday Night Football schedule. All games are scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Sept. 15: Kansas City Chiefs 27, L.A. Chargers 24

Sept. 22: Pittsburgh at Cleveland

Sept. 29: Miami at Cincinnati

Oct. 6: Indianapolis at Denver

Oct. 13: Washington at Chicago

Oct. 20: New Orleans at St. Louis

Oct. 27: Baltimore at Tampa Bay

Nov. 3: Philadelphia at Houston

Nov. 10: Atlanta at Carolina

Nov. 17: Tennessee at Green Bay

Dec. 1: Buffalo at New England

Dec. 8: Oakland at L.A. Rams

Dec. 15: San Francisco at Seattle

Dec. 22: Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets

Dec. 29: Dallas at Tennessee

And here’s hoping that this time someone remembers to turn off subtitles on Prime Video. (They were on by default in Week 2.)

For those who somehow don’t yet have an Amazon Prime subscription, it’s the optional add-on service for Amazon that gets you all sorts of stuff on top of the ability to shop at Amazon in the first place. The tentpole feature is “free delivery.” It’s not actually free — you’re paying for it with your subscription, of course. But that’s really just the tip of the iceberg. It also gets you countless movies and series and shows on Prime Video — including Thursday Night Football. There’s also ad-free music, Prime Gaming, Amazon Photos, and other exclusive deals.

Amazon Prime comes with a free 30-day subscription. And you’ve got a few pricing plans after that, starting at $7 if you qualify for government assistance, $7.50 a month for students, and $15 a month for everyone else. Or if you’re looking to save some money you can opt for the $139 annual subscription.

