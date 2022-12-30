The second game in the New Year’s Six is the 2022 Sugar Bowl as the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats. Alabama, which typically plays in the College Football Playoff (CFP), will look to take out its frustrations on a Kansas State team that’s riding high after winning the Big 12 Championship.

On paper, Alabama is the more talented team with future NFL starters on both sides of the ball. Plus, Nick Saban is arguably the greatest college football coach ever and has seven national titles to prove it. As the underdog, Kansas State will not be afraid of Alabama and will look to shock the world inside the Superdome.

When is the 2022 Sugar Bowl?

The 2022 Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Kansas State will start at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 31. The game will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The announcers will be Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Tom Luginbill. According to Fanduel, Alabama is favored by 6.5 points.

How to watch the 2022 Sugar Bowl

The 2022 Sugar Bowl will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 12 p.m. ET. To watch on ESPN, check out the ESPN app and ESPN.com. Access the app or website on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, connected TV, or video game console. Log in with your cable provider for full access.

How to stream the 2022 Sugar Bowl

Without a cable provider, there are other ways to watch Alabama play Kansas State. ESPN can be accessed on subscription live TV streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Prices may vary depending on the service and package. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and can be bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. Sling TV offers Orange and Blue packages, which cost $40 per month each or $55 per month if combined. FuboTV, which ranges from $70 to $100 per month, and YouTube TV, which costs $65 per month, offer free trials so subscribers can try out the services before committing long-term.

Meet the teams

Alabama vs Kansas State Preview and Predictions - 2022 Sugar Bowl Prediction

The Alabama Crimson Tide find themselves in unfamiliar territory despite posting a terrific 10-2 regular season record. At Alabama, it’s championship or bust, and for the Tide to not be in the title is disappointing for their standards. In fact, since the beginning of the College Football Playoff, this is only the second time that Alabama has not made the CFP. There is good news, however, as top draft prospects – quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. – are expected to play.

The Kansas State Wildcats are 10-3 after winning the Big 12 Championship and spoiling TCU’s undefeated season. The Wildcats are having their best season since 2012, which resulted in a conference championship. For the Wildcats to pull off the upset, they will need star running back Deuce Vaughn to help convert key third downs and extend drives to keep the Alabama offense off the field.

