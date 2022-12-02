Does TCU have a little more magic left? The No. 3 Horned Frogs of Texas Christian University will look to continue their undefeated season against the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats in the 2022 Big 12 Championship game. All the pressure will be on the Horned Frogs as their College Football Playoff (CFP) fate is on the line. With a win, TCU will secure a spot in the CFP. If TCU were to lose, there’s no guarantee they will finish in the top four and make the playoffs.

In their lone meeting back in October, TCU overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Kansas State 38-28. The Wildcats have been in this spot before with a chance to ruin a perfect season. In the 2003 Big 12 Championship, the Wildcats upset the undefeated and number-one-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. Will history repeat itself?

When is the 2022 Big 12 Championship?

The 2022 Big 12 Championship between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats kicks off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 3. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. According to Fanduel, TCU is favored by 2.5 points.

How to watch the 2022 Big 12 Championship

If you want to watch TCU take on Kansas State, the event will air live on ABC at 12 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe are the announcers. The game will be available on the ABC app from your smartphone or tablet. Also, the game can be seen on your computer on ABC.com and connected devices such as a Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

How to stream the 2022 Big 12 Championship

There are various ways to stream the 2022 Big 12 Championship. Since the game falls under the ESPN on ABC banner, it will be available to stream on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Without a cable TV provider, the game can be seen on ABC through other services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV with a subscription. Prices may vary depending on the service and package. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and is bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. Both FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials so subscribers can try out the services before committing long-term.

Meet the teams

The TCU Horned Frogs enter the game with a perfect 12-0 overall record, including 9-0 in conference play. It’s been a tremendous year for TCU under first-year coach Sonny Dykes, who previously coached at Southern Methodist University, Louisiana Tech, and the University of California, Berkeley. Since joining the Big 12 in 2012, TCU has never won the conference championship game. In their lone appearance, the Horned Frogs lost to Oklahoma in 2017 in the Big 12 title game.

The Kansas State Wildcats come into the game with an overall record of 9-3 and a conference record of 7-2. The Wildcats are riding a three-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s contest. During the win streak, the offense boasts an average of 42 points per game, thanks to RB Deuce Vaughn’s 320 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

