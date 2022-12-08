Raiders vs. Rams live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Week 14 in the NFL kicks off with the Las Vegas Raiders heading to Los Angeles to play the Rams on Thursday Night Football (TNF). Both teams are under .500, but the teams are headed in opposite directions. The Raiders have not lost a game in almost a month, while the Rams have not won a game since October.

All hope is not lost for the Raiders, as Las Vegas still holds a 5% chance of making the playoffs, according to CBS Sports. For Los Angeles, the Rams are not mathematically eliminated, but their chances of making the playoffs are less than 1%. One interesting note is the Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, so there is a chance the former number-one pick will suit up on TNF.

When is the game between the Raiders vs. the Rams?

The game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams will start at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 8. The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. According to Fanduel, Vegas is favored by 6.5 points.

How to watch the Raiders vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football

If you want to watch the Raiders take on the Rams, the event will air live on Amazon Prime Video at 8:15 p.m. ET. Coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. ET. The announcers for tonight’s game are Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung.

The game can be seen on Amazon through the Prime Video app, which is available on connected TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and game consoles. Prime Video costs $15 per month or $139 per year. If you are not interested in receiving the perks of Amazon Prime and only want to access movies and TV shows, a Prime Video membership is $9 per month. Students can receive a discounted Amazon Prime membership for less than $8 per month or $69 per year.

In addition to Prime Video, the game will be available on broadcast affiliates in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Plus, you can follow the game on the Prime Video Twitch Channel.

How to stream Raiders vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football

In addition to the Prime video app, there is another way to watch Thursday Night Football. Games can be watched exclusively on your mobile phone or tablet via NFL+. Users can watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games. There are two subscription options: NFL+ and NFL+ Premium. NFL+ costs $5 a month or $40 a season, and NFL+ Premium, which includes everything from NFL+ and the all-22 film, costs $10 a month or $80 a season.

Meet the teams

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the game with an overall record of 5-7. After a 2-7 start, the Raiders have won three straight games, including a 27-20 win over their division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders still have a slim chance of making the postseason, as they are two games back of the seventh and final seed.

The Los Angeles Rams enter TNF with an overall record of 3-9. It’s hard to believe that the Rams won last year’s Super Bowl, but injuries and unlucky breaks have crippled their season. The Rams are losers of six straight and have not won a game since October 16 against the Carolina Panthers. At this point, the Rams would like the season to end sooner rather than later.

