Super Bowl 2022 takes place on February 13, which means that now is the time to score the best Super Bowl TV deals. If you’ve been waiting for jaw-dropping 4K TV deals and looking for an occasion that’s worthy of a new big screen 4K set, Super Bowl 56, aka Super Bowl 2022 is your time to get into the action. We rounded up some of the best TCL TV deals, LG TV deals, Samsung TV deals, and more that are in stock and available for delivery before February 13. If you’re truly in the market for a new TV, we suggest you check out these deals and make your buy decision soon. Those supply chain issues and semiconductor shortages we heard about all last year are still disrupting retailer inventory plans, so don’t wait too long or you may not get the TV you want in time for the kick-off.

Best cheap Super Bowl TV deals

TCL 50″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV — $298, was $450



Why buy:

Excellent value

Roku streaming built-in

Personalized home screen

Superior connectivity with 4 HDMI inputs with 1 ARC

If you don’t need a huge screen, this 50-inch class TCL 4 Series model delivers the specs you need at a price you’ll enjoy. You’ll revel in watching the 4K picture with the lifelike color from HDR (high dynamic range) even with original HD video content from older games, shows, and movies. Roku’s simplified remote control makes life easier by combining in one device the buttons for the TV and for video streaming. You can also find content, change channels, and adjust the volume with voice commands working with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The Roku home screen learns what you like and moves your favorite channels to the top to make it even easier to start watching, listening, or playing. Enjoy more consistent wireless connectivity with dual-band Wi-Fi to automatically select the strongest signal or connect by hardwire with the included Ethernet network port. With four HDMI ports, including one with audio return channel, you can add up to three additional video sources plus a sound bar. Game on with this versatile smart TV.

Buy Now

SAMSUNG 55″ Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR UN55TU7000 — $428, was $497



Why buy:

Extra-speedy video processing

Tizen smart TV optimizes settings for different content

Thin display bezel and hidden cables let you focus on the image

A single remote simplifies operation

Samsung shows off its electronics capabilities with this 55-inch class 4K Crystal UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR. Lag time is cut with the Crystal Processor 4K so you don’t wait for images to clear — that translates to a better experience in fast-action movie scenes, tracking all the movement in live sports broadcasts, and keeping up with the action in video games. Samsung heightens your enjoyment by removing or minimizing distractions in your line of sight by hiding extra device cables within channels in the TV’s stand and by minimizing the bezel width so you focus on the picture, not on the frame. Samsung’s own Tizen smart TV operating system makes your viewing easier by tracking and adapting the TV video and audio settings to the type of content you watch and as well as controlling any compatible devices you connect to the TV. Video games are demanding but Samsung’s Auto Game Mode adjusts the screen and speed without requiring that you dig through on-screen menus. Be prepared for fast football action with this powerful 4K TV.

Buy Now

VIZIO 55″ Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV HDR V555-J — $428, was $827



Why buy:

Incredible video specs for this price point

Upgraded audio support for the latest video and gaming content

Support for popular streaming networks plus free TV

Wide compatibility with smart home platforms

This Vizio 55-inch V-series 4K UHD SmartCast HDR smart TV more than pulls its weight across the full spectrum of 4K smart TV performance features. Vizio’s Active Pixel Tunning with full array LED backlighting and more than 2,000 defined zones on the screen work together for clear and superior video content with color, contrast, and brightness that deliver consistently outstanding pictures. The 4K Ultra HD processor also supports Dolby vision HDR and HDR10 to help you watch the widest variety of video content as its creators intended, without unnecessary and distracting muddiness or lag. Vizio’s V-Gaming engine includes Auto Game Mode with variable refresh rates and minimal lag. When the action is happening, these features help you see every move. Vizio SmartCast streaming service control has fast, simple navigation so you can get to your desired service without muddling around plus it includes WatchFree+ free streaming movies, news, sports, TV shows, and more. Support for Apple AirPlay and Chromecast is built into this TV plus it’s both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible so you can control an entire smart home security setup from the TV using voice commands.

Buy Now

LG 55” Class UP8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV – $480, was $600



Why buy:

Fast high-quality video

Expandable audio for immersive sound

Wider than usual smart home compatibility

Optimized for gaming

LG brings its smarts to this 55-inch class UP800 Series 4K UHD Smart webOS TV with LG ThinQ AI with the accompanying Magic Remote. The video performance starts with the LG’s quad-core 4K processor with 2160p resolution 4K Ultra HD and increased-speed TruMotion 120 that enhances the TV’s 60Hz native vertical refresh to display up to 120 frames per second, twice the speed of many other 4K TVs. The Magic Remote lets you quickly navigate between standard streaming networks and adds more than 300 LG Channels of IP streaming content. This TV is compatible with Apple Play2 and Apple Homekit in addition to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. If you want to get even deeper into the action onscreen, add a compatible LG Sound Bar to work with the UP800 series audio processors. Gamers will enjoy the LG’s automatic game setting storage to save time and video optimization for graphics action including reduced lag time so you can keep up. This feature-loaded 4K TV hits well above its weight which makes it a superb choice for Super Bowl 2022.

Buy Now

Samsung 65″ Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV — $650, was $800



Why buy:

Outstanding smart features

Enhanced video processing for detail and color

Thin uncluttered design

Automatically upscales all content for 4K viewing

Moving up in screen size from the 55-inch class Samsung 8000 Series Crystal UHD TV above, this 65-inch class model brings the Tizen smart TV OS to a larger size. Stepping beyond 65-inches isn’t necessary for a 4K UHD TV unless you watch in a humongous room or an airplane hanger. If your TV is too big for your room, even the smoothest, fastest screens and video processors won’t help anyone watching at reasonable distances. If you’re looking for immersive video and audio but don’t want to spend multiple thousands of dollars, 65 inches is plenty large, and this Samsung 4K HDR TV with Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator proves the point. With automatic 4K upscaling the Samsung intelligently enhances even much older video content created before HD was even a thing. With Samsung’s PC on TV feature, you can cast video content from your PC, laptop, or mobile device for sharing information or entertainment. Cable clutter disappears with a thin purpose-designed profile. In addition to Amazon Alexa compatibility, the Samsung 8000 Series has Google Assistant and Samsung’s Bixby smart assistants built-in and ready to follow your voice commands and requests.

Buy Now

TCL 65″ Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV — $1,000, was $1,300



Why buy:

Full-size screen with quantum dot technology for cinema-level detail

AI-driven video engine enhances video while you watch

THX Certified Game Mode

Supports the latest Wi-Fi connectivity standard

TCL doesn’t hold back with the high-performance 6 Series Mini LED QLED 65-inch class 4K HDR TV. How do you improve the picture with a given size TV screen? Make the dots smaller. That’s what TCL does with its Mini-LED technology. By breaking down the image components into smaller sizes, with each quantum dot capable of displaying more than a billion colors with precise accuracy and enabling deep dark areas on the screen, the contrast between bright and dark areas is enhanced to the point where you’ll wince when the quarterback takes a hard hit during Super Bowl 2022. You don’t have to work for the video quality, either, because TCL’s AiPQ Engine is at work, with machine-learning algorithms that optimize clarity, contrast, and color while you watch. The TCL uses Google TV streaming for content access and management with hands-free voice control. According to TCL, this is the first THX Certified Game Mode TV, which combines with Variable Refresh Rate and TCL’s Auto Game Mode to help take gamers to the next level against their competitors. You get all this and Wi-Fi 6 network connectivity plus an Ethernet port so you’ll have your choice of fast connectivity options. If you’re willing to spend a bit more money for a lot more performance, this is your new TV.

Buy Now

Will my TV arrive by the Super Bowl?

So you’re ready to spring for a larger and faster 4K TV but will you get it in time for the Super Bowl? The answer depends of course on when you read this post and how quickly you take action. Super Bowl 2022 is on Sunday February 13 and you don’t want to count on the set showing up sometime on Sunday when you and others may be itching to start watching and uninterested in setting up new electronics. Each of the six 4K TVs we selected for this guide for choosing a new TV for Super Bowl 2022 was filtered not only for quality, features, and price, but also for its availability before the Super Bowl. When we assembled this list, each of the TVs was available for online ordering with standard delivery within 3 days at most. We can’t predict if stocks will run out for these specific models, but by choosing major brands the odds are better for ample inventories. Because we surveyed Walmart and Best Buy for these TVs, you might also benefit from in-store delivery and pickup or possibly even buying them from the floor. Whatever strategy you use, don’t delay.

Should I buy a soundbar for the Super Bowl?

If you’re wondering about buying a soundbar with a new TV to watch Super Bowl or even if you should buy a soundbar for a TV you already own, our answer is an enthusiastic yes. Granted we’re biased on favor of soundbars because of their ability to enhance immersion into video content, but especially in the case of the Super Bowl, a soundbar is a terrific investment. Retailers and manufacturers know many people upgrade their TVs and buy soundbars in preparation for the Super Bowl. For that reason, you’ll find a wide selection of some of the best soundbar deals of the year right now.

When you think about the Super Bowl, not only is it a matchup of what are supposed to be the best two teams of the year, but the other content is world-class as well. Not just a few people watch the Super Bowl largely — or only — for the entertainment value of the commercials. Many companies kick off new products and marketing campaigns with Super Bowl ads. The halftime entertainment also features headliners, sometimes even making headlines. The Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 performers are Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg.

The players, advertising agencies, and entertainers all bring their best games each year to the Super Bowl. If you can add a soundbar to your new TV order or buy a soundbar to pump up your existing home entertainment setup, there’s no better time than the Super Bowl.

