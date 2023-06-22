Is 4th of July or Prime Day a better time to buy a new TV?

If you’re looking to buy a new TV, you’ll want to take advantage of the best TV deals around. Prime Day is starting on July 11 and running through July 12 but then again, we’ve also got 4th of July celebrations just a week before. So what do you do? When do you buy? Below, we’ve taken a look at what to expect so you know when to buy a new TV for the best discount. Obviously, if your current TV has just died and you need one fast, it’s pretty obvious what to do.

Knowing when to buy is actually fairly simple when it comes to a July purchase. It might seem like it matters but there’s actually not much difference between Prime Day TV deals and 4th of July TV deals. That’s because the same discounts tend to run during both events and given there’s just a week before the two, it’s simple for retailers as well as Amazon to keep the discounts flowing. Amazon tends to offer early Prime Day deals so this lines up perfectly with their existing plans anyhow. Other retailers are likely to offer week-long sales to team things up together.

Of course, you can still use the 4th of July sales to your advantage. If you see what feels like an unmissable deal during the holiday period, you can buy it and then keep the item boxed after it arrives. That way, if you spot it cheaper on Prime Day, you can return the item. If you plan on doing this, it’s important to check return policies so you don’t fall foul of any extra fees or issues. It can make a difference though if you plan carefully.

Having said that, the perfect time to buy one of the best TVs is actually Black Friday. Prime Day is the biggest sales event outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday but you can’t beat the traditional sales period around the holidays. That’s because retailers are keen to clear existing stock to make room for new models from the best TV brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony. New models tend to be announced at CES in January so it makes sense to have what’s effectively a clearance sale in late November.

Still, relying on Black Friday isn’t much use when you’re looking to buy a TV in the summer. If you simply can’t wait, you can rely on both 4th of July sales and Prime Day 2023. And if you can’t wait until even then? Right now, you can . Usually priced at $238, you’re saving $40 off the regular price and snagging yourself a sweet 50-inch 4K TV for under $200. If time is of the essence, this could be the one for you.

