Huge soundbar sale discounts 147 models from LG, Samsung, and more

By
The JBL 2.1 soundbar.
JBL

Best Buy continues its Spring sale by having some fantastic soundbar deals going on right now. That means you can save on nearly 150 different soundbar models with options costing from just $42. With so many to choose from, the best thing to do is tap the button below to take a look for yourself. However, if you’d prefer some guidance, keep reading and we’ll take you through some of our favorites.

What to shop for in the Best Buy soundbar sale

Not quite the cheapest soundbar out there but one that we’d recommend given Insignia’s reputation for cheap TVs, try the

which is down to $60 from $80. It offers a left and right channel which work together to amplify and improve your TV’s existing sound. There’s 40W of total power while you get three audio modes to choose from including standard, theater, and news. It’s possible to connect your TV using an HDMI connection or use digital optical jack, 3.5mm AUX jack, USB port or even Bluetooth.
Related

If you’d rather invest in something high-end, check out the

which is $350 off so it’s down to $650 right now. The soundbar offers immersive surround sound such as its Vertical Surround Engine, S-Force Pro Front Surround, and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping. There’s also Dolby Atmos sound and DTS:X support with a built-in Sound Field Optimization which is able to calibrate the soundbar according to your room environment. It’s just what you want to see from one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars.

Another option for those seeking the best soundbars is the

with wireless subwoofer and Dolby 5.1 support. It offers a built-in central speaker along with bass boost and Adaptive Sound Lite. A dedicated game mode is great for players too. Conveniently, you can connect two Bluetotoh devices simultaneously here while there’s a voice enhance mode along with a night mode so you can find what works for you.

We’ve picked out just a few of the soundbars available in the Best Buy Spring sale right now. There are dozens of options you can choose from so the best thing to do is take a look for yourself to see what appeals to you and your situation. In no time, you’ll have far improved audio while you watch movies or play games.

