Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy continues its Spring sale by having some fantastic soundbar deals going on right now. That means you can save on nearly 150 different soundbar models with options costing from just $42. With so many to choose from, the best thing to do is tap the button below to take a look for yourself. However, if you’d prefer some guidance, keep reading and we’ll take you through some of our favorites.

What to shop for in the Best Buy soundbar sale

Not quite the cheapest soundbar out there but one that we’d recommend given Insignia’s reputation for cheap TVs, try the

If you’d rather invest in something high-end, check out the

Another option for those seeking the best soundbars is the

We’ve picked out just a few of the soundbars available in the Best Buy Spring sale right now. There are dozens of options you can choose from so the best thing to do is take a look for yourself to see what appeals to you and your situation. In no time, you’ll have far improved audio while you watch movies or play games.

Editors' Recommendations