Grab a 55-inch TV for just $210 in Amazon’s early sales

Early Prime Day deals are underway, with the Prime Big Deal Days sale event officially kicking off October 8 and 9. If you simply can’t wait, you can still buy yourself a super cheap TV today. Over at Amazon, you can buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV for just $210. It normally costs $350 so you’re saving a huge 40% or $140 off the regular price. Easily one of the cheapest Prime Big Deal Days TV deals around, it’s ideal for kitting out any room in your home for less. Combine it with a super cheap Insignia 80W Soundbar, which is currently just $78, and you’ve got yourself a great budget-friendly setup for less. Here’s what you need to know about the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV

Insignia is an incredibly budget-friendly brand, so you won’t see it featuring in anyone’s look at the best TV brands. Its target audience is anyone who needs to keep costs down but simply can’t go without a TV. We’d wager a 55-inch TV is probably a little big for a bedroom, but it’ll suit a den or games room well, along with your living room too.

This particular model has support for HDR and HDR10, so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. It also has a long lasting LED screen to further help with colors. The TV keeps it fairly simple on the picture enhancement front, but it still has some other key features. That includes DTS Studio Sound which boosts audio and makes it sound more realistic (but we’d still recommend a dedicated soundbar like the one above), while there’s support for HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC for connecting audio equipment.

Like the best TVs, the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV is also a smart TV with Fire TV built-in. That means easy access to over one million streaming movies and TV episodes along with access to thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. You can also use Alexa voice controls to control your entertainment as well as search across apps or switch inputs. It all comes together to ensure the essentials work well, right down to being wall mountable and having parental controls.

Normally $350, the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV is down to $210 for a limited time only at Amazon as part of its early Prime Big Deal Days sale. It’s a good option for anyone looking for something cheap but competent. Take a look for yourself by tapping the button below.