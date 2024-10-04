The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale — with some bonuses

When it comes to the top streaming devices, one option that always stands tall is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. As luck would have it, Amazon is going to be throwing a Prime Day sales event in just a few days. You’ll already find great Amazon deals on all kinds of tech, but now other retailers are starting to ramp up the competition. Take this Best Buy offer, for example:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, you’ll only spend $35. At full price, this model sells for $60. But that’s not all: You’ll also get one free month of FuboTV and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate!

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Next to the Fire TV Cube (2022), the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s fastest and most powerful streaming device. Designed for plug and play connectivity, the Stick already has an HDMI male-end, so all you have to do is plug it into your TV and a wall outlet for power! Once it’s up and running, you’ll have access to thousands of movies, shows, apps, and games through the Fire TV platform.

The 4K Max comes with the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced, which adds voice controls and dedicated channel buttons to your Fire TV experience. You already get six months free of MGM+ with your 4K Max purchase, so when you take advantage of this Best Buy sale, you’ll actually score three free streaming services (billing begins between three to six months after purchase).

FuboTV gives you access to another massive batch of movies and shows, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lets you play a number of popular Xbox titles without even owning a console! You’ll even be able to showcase family photos and other exciting snapshots when you upload media to Amazon Photos and cue up the Fire TV Ambient Experience.

Best Buy deals like this one aren’t going to last very long, so it’s best to reap the benefits while you still can. Save $25 on the purchase of a new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and get three months of FuboTV and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the house. You should also take a look at some of the best Amazon deals we’ve been finding.