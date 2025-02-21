Get the Samsung 65-inch Q60CB 4K QLED for under $600 today

Not everyone wants to spend an arm and a leg on a brand-new TV, especially when you’re just looking for a secondary set that might hang out in a bedroom. If you’re actively seeking this kind of budget-friendly TV, we’d like to bring this Samsung promo to your attention: For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 65-inch Q60CB Series 4K QLED at Walmart, you’ll only end up paying $562. The full MSRP on this model is $948.

It’s one of the best Samsung TV deals we’ve seen all week, so definitely don’t dawdle if you have any interest in this set.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q60CB Series

The Q60CB Series is an excellent TV for watching your favorite movies and shows, thanks in part to Samsung’s Quantum Processor Lite. This powerful processor delivers frame-by-frame enhancements, ensuring you’re getting the best picture quality at all times. The TV’s central chip is also a beast when it comes to 4K upscaling, so even if you’re watching lower-res content, the extra pixel count adds detail that wasn’t there before!

The Q60CB is also equipped with a layer of quantum dots, giving you a huge boost in color brightness, especially when watching HDR content. And while the TV maxes out at 60Hz for its native refresh rate, Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator engine optimizes motion clarity for all sources. The TV is powered by Tizen OS for all things apps and casting, too. Use the smart hub to stream Netflix, cast tunes via AirPlay, and more.

It’s hard to say how long this sale is going to stick around, but there’s a chance that prices will be different as soon as tomorrow. Save $300 today when you purchase the Samsung 65-inch Q60CB Series 4K QLED. You may also want to take a look at our lists of the best TV deals and best QLED TV deals for more discounts on top TVs!