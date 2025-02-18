News flash: Every size of the Samsung Q60D QLED TV is on sale today

One of the most recognizable brands in the TV marketplace is Samsung. Every year, this tried and true manufacturer puts out several LED-LCD and OLED sets, some of which are QD-OLED models! But Samsung can also be relied on for frequent sales. If you’ve been waiting to splurge on a big TV, we’re pleased to inform you that every size of the Samsung Q60D 4K QLED is on sale at Walmart, B&H Photo-Video, and Samsung.

For this deals post, we’re going to focus our attention on the 75-inch model, which is currently priced at $1,000 and has an MSRP of $1,800.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q60D Series

QLED TVs are a unique class of LED-LCD sets, and it’s the core picture tech behind the Samsung Q60D Series. With its layering of quantum dots, the Q60D delivers solid SDR brightness and impressive HDR highlights. The TV also has a wide color gamut and supports up to 4K resolution at 60Hz. While features like local dimming and HDMI 2.1 connectivity won’t be found here, the TV’s low input lag makes it a great choice for console and PC gamers.

The Q60D does a decent job at upscaling lower-resolution content, achieving picture quality that is closer to 4K UHD. Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator tech also helps to reduce ghosting and other motion-driven picture defects, so movies, sports, and video games will be rendered crisp and clear. Speaking of games, the Q60D supports ALLM and will automatically enter Game Mode when a compatible PlayStation or Xbox is connected.

As far as smart TV features go, Tizen OS returns to run the show, giving you access to hundreds of popular services like Netflix, YouTube, and HBO Max. We’re not sure how long this sale will be available, so your best bet is to buy ASAP. Again, every size of the Samsung Q60D 4K QLED is on sale, including the 75-inch and 85-inch versions!

And if you need even more TV recommendations, you can check out our lists of the best Samsung TV deals and best TV deals.