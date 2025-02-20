 Skip to main content
This 65-inch LG QNED TV is on sale for $800 today

By
Good Deal The 2024 LG QNED85T Series 4K LED TV.
LG

There’s never really a bad time of year to buy a TV, but February gives us President’s Day, which tends to bring several exciting sales to the table for everything from cars and refrigerators to cheap TVs! And while President’s Day 2025 is already behind us, there are still great TV deals on the table, including this LG offer: 

For a limited time, when you purchase the LG 65-inch QNED85T 4K LED at Amazon, Best Buy, LG, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only wind up paying $700 at Amazon and $800 everywhere else. The full MSRP on this model is $900. 

Why you should buy the LG QNED85T Series

Supporting 4K resolution at up to 120Hz, the LG QNED85T is an excellent LED-LCD TV for folks who want to go with a bigger name like LG for something budget-friendly, as opposed to brands like TCL or Hisense. The QNED85T delivers solid SDR brightness, rich colors, and solid contrast levels, making it a good choice for brightly lit rooms. While the TV doesn’t have the greatest off-center viewing, this is made up for by perks like HDMI 2.1 connectivity. 

Because the QNED85T supports the latest HDMI standard, you can expect lightning-fast response times and minimal input lag when connecting to a game console or PC. VRR and ALLM are supported, too, so you’ll automatically get the best picture settings for your next PS5 play session. 

The LG QNED85T runs LG’s webOS 24, which gives you access to popular apps like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. The included LG Magic remote can also be used as a pointer or regular controller. It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to be around, so today might be the best (and last) day to save. Save up to $200 when you purchase the LG 65-inch QNED85T 4K LED today.

We also suggest taking a look at our roundups of the best LG TV deals and the best 65-inch TV deals.   

