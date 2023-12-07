Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Join Country Music Hall of Famer Wynonna Judd for Christmas at the Opry, a two-hour musical event featuring “Christmas favorites, holiday classics, and today’s biggest hits.” Christmas at the Opry was filmed at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

Judd will host the event and sing a special duet of Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree with Brenda Lee, who recorded the original version in 1958. Other performers set to grace the stage and sing during the special include Adam Doleac, Breland, Chris Janson, Chrissy Metz, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Alaina, Meghan Patrick, Michelle Tenpenny, Mickey Guyton, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Trace Adkins.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Christmas at the Opry live stream on NBC

Christmas at the Opry will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Thursday, December 7. If you are not watching on television, you can stream Christmas at the Opry on NBC.com or the NBC app. Log in with a TV provider for access. A special encore presentation of Christmas at the Opry will air on NBC at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on December 20.

Watch Christmas at the Opry live stream on Peacock

Christmas at the Opry will stream the next day on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. NBC will be airing multiple specials all holiday season that will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. These titles include Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas, Christmas at Graceland, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Peacock offers two tiers to customers: the Premium ad-supported tier at $6/month, or the Premium Plus ad-free tier at $12/month.

Watch the Christmas at the Opry live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Christmas at the Opry on NBC can be viewed with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. NBC is one of the 90-plus live and on-demand channels on Hulu with Live TV. ESPN, TNT, USA, and CNN are some of the additional channels. Hulu with Live TV costs $76/month. There are multiple bundles available that include Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ for one price between $77/month and $90/month.

Watch the Christmas at the Opry live stream on FuboTV

Fubo TV offers over 200 channels. NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox, and MTV are some of the featured channels on FuboTV. The three plans offered for customers are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Premier at $95/month. FuboTV is knocking $20 off the first month in addition to the free trial offered to new customers.

Watch the Christmas at the Opry live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is live TV made easy thanks to its flexible channel lineup for a cheaper price than cable. Sling TV offers Sling Orange at $40/month and Sling Blue at $45/month. To watch Christmas at the Opry, subscribe to Sling Blue, which broadcasts NBC in the channel lineup. Sling Orange + Blue can be purchased for one price of $60/month. Sling TV offers 50% off the first month.

Watch the Christmas at the Opry live stream on YouTube TV

Catch Christmas at the Opry on NBC with YouTube TV. Subscribers can watch 100-plus channelsfeaturing their favorite shows and live sports, including ABC, FX, Nickelodeon, and Food Network. New customers will pay $51/month for the first three months. The price will then go to $73/month. Sign up for a free trial today.

Watch the Christmas at the Opry live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you typically watch NBC in the U.S., but will be abroad when Christmas at the Opry airs, download a VPN service. VPNs go around geographic broadcast restrictions and add more security to your connection. Our top recommendation is NordVPN. One of the best VPN services, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations