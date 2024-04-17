 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

If you have to watch one Netflix show this April, stream this one

Blair Marnell
By
The cast of Black Sails.
Starz

The best thing about Netflix is that there’s almost never a shortage of new things to watch. In the first half of April, we’ve already seen the premiere of prominent original series including Ripley, Parasyte: The Grey, and Good Times, as well as the arrival of Sex and the City on loan from HBO and Max. But if you have to watch only one Netflix show this April, then the one you can’t miss is Black Sails.

In 2014, Starz launched Black Sails as an original series in the vein of Spartacus, as well as the short-lived Camelot. This was also a post-Game of Thrones TV landscape, and Starz wanted to make a splash of its own. Since HBO had a such death grip on the fantasy genre, Starz went ahead with a show that’s both a historical epic and also a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic adventure novel Treasure Island. Even if you’ve never read Stevenson’s book, almost everyone has heard of its most iconic character, Long John Silver. And while hedoes play a large role in Black Sails, the primary focus is on a lesser-known character from Treasure Island: Captain James Flint.

A man stands close to a woman in Black Sails.
Starz

Flint doesn’t actually appear in Treasure Island, but it’s his treasure that everyone is after in that book. That gave Black Sail’ creators tremendous latitude to flesh out Flint’s identity and backstory while placing him among a number of original characters, as well as actual pirates who lived during that era. Black Sails doesn’t play like a history lesson, but having one foot in reality does add some weight to the drama.

Recommended Videos

If you’re expecting Pirates of the Caribbean-like whimsy, you won’t find it here. Black Sails is about as R-rated as TV dramas get. It’s perfect for Netflix viewers, and it may actually get a larger audience on this streamer than it ever got on Starz. But if you need more convincing, here are the reasons why you should watch Black Sails on Netflix in April.

Related

Black Sails has an incredible cast of characters

The cast of Black Sails.
Starz

Toby Stephens leads the series as James Flint, with Luke Arnold as Long John Silver. Both men are very compelling, but this show also has an ensemble cast that serves its larger focus and the multiple stories its follow. Hannah New delivers a compelling turn as Eleanor Guthrie, the woman ostensibly in charge of the pirate sanctuary New Providence. By their very nature, pirates are difficult to control, and Eleanor’s grasp on power is almost always at risk of slipping away.

In addition to fleshing out the supporting characters, the show also ties them into the lives of the real pirates, including Anne Bonny (Clara Paget), who finds romance with a woman named Max (Jessica Parker Kennedy). In addition to Bonny, the show features Charles Vane (Zach McGowan), Jack Rackham (Toby Schmitz), William “Billy Bones” Manderly (Tom Hopper), Edward “Blackbeard” Teach (Ray Stevenson), and Israel Hands (David Wilmot). Almost all of those names are legendary in pirate lore, and it’s very enjoyable to see them play a part in the unfolding story of the show.

It features battles on the high seas

A ship is in dire straits in the season 2 premiere of Black Sails.
Starz

Black Sails may not have been able to match Game of Thrones in terms of sheer scale, but there are times when the show really goes for it with its action scenes. This series is particularly impressive during its ship battles, which don’t always end well for the pirates. There’s more than just the English Navy or rival pirates to worry about — the ocean itself can be deadly for the men at sea.

This show excels at getting the most drama out of its battles, and it might even make you question which characters are supposed to survive — because on Black Sails, even the real-life pirates aren’t necessarily guaranteed to come out alive.

Each season raises the stakes

Toby Stephens and Luke Arnold in Black Sails.
Netflix

There have been some fans who take issue with the somewhat abrupt way that Black Sails ended, and it’s a point of division in the fan base. Regardless of where you fall on that, few could deny that the show did a masterful job of building its narrative over the course of its four-season voyage.

A lot of that comes down to Flint and Silver. Throughout the series, their fates are intertwined, and they need each other to survive. Even in the face of disaster, Silver and Flint still have common ground between them.

Watch Black Sails on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Like Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout series? Then watch these 5 great movies right now
A woman looks out at an industrial landscape in Fallout.

Amazon Prime Video is wishing everyone a happy apocalypse this month as all eight episodes of Fallout season 1 hit the streaming servic e. But even if this show is a breakout hit that gets an immediate second season order, it could be two years or longer before new episodes arrive. So if you're looking for more postapocalyptic stories, then you've come to the right place.

However, the thing that you need to remember is that there's almost nothing else that shares the exact tone of Fallout, which can be really funny without slipping into farce. Regardless, some of our picks clearly inspired the Fallout games and the TV show. And you can see for yourself as we run down the five great movies that you need to see if you like Fallout.
Six-String Samurai (1998)

Read more
If you have to watch one Hulu show this April, stream this one
Darren Criss in American Crime Story.

When you're looking for something to watch on a streaming service like Hulu, the first step you probably take is to look for lists of the best shows available on Hulu. Sometimes, though, even those lists can be a bit too overwhelming. If you find yourself feeling decision fatigue at the thought of having to comb through a list of all the great shows available on Hulu, we'll happily pick one for you!

This April, you should be sure to check out American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, which is admittedly a very long title. The series, which chronicles the murder of the fames fashion designer, is a fascinating look inside the mind of a killer, and also very much a story about what it's like to be gay in America. Here are three reasons you should watch this show.
It's the rare show that feels like it understands a killer's mind
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story | Season 2: First Look | FX

Read more
If you have to watch one Amazon Prime Video show this April, stream this one
A man raises a wine glass in Hannibal.

Streaming services like Amazon Prime Video are always hypervigilant in their attempt to make sure that you're aware of what new shows are coming to their platform at any given time. They spend far less time, though, promoting all the things available on their service that they didn't put any money behind creating.

While Prime Video and other streaming services definitely make great shows, their libraries are filled with things that they didn't make that are often equally as great. Take Hannibal, for example. The series aired on NBC for three seasons, and is now available to stream on Prime Video. A sort of prequel to The Silence of the Lambs, the series is often both brilliant and stylish. Here are three reasons you should definitely check it out.
It's more visually beautiful than almost any other show out there

Read more