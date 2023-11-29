Where to watch Christmas at Graceland holiday special

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Who better to honor at the holidays than The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself? Celebrate Elvis this holiday season with Christmas at Graceland, a new hour-long musical special from Presley’s iconic house, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee.

The lineup of musical acts performing for Christmas at Graceland range from country music’s hottest stars to Grammy Award-winning musicians. The list of performers includes Kane Brown, Lana Del Rey, John Legend, Post Malone, Alanis Morissette, Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, and The War And Treaty. Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, serves as the executive producer of Christmas at Graceland.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Christmas at Graceland live stream on NBC

Catch Christmas at Graceland on NBC at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, November 29. The special will air immediately following the Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center. If you miss Christmas at Graceland on Wednesday night, catch a special encore presentation at 8 p.m. ET/PT on December 21. Watch the special on NBC.com or in the NBC app. Log in with a cable provider for access.

Watch Christmas at Graceland live stream on Peacock

If you do not have cable, watch the simulcast of Christmas at Graceland on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. This holiday season, Peacock will stream many NBC events, including the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, Christmas at the Opry, Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas, and A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special. Customers can subscribe to one of two plans: Peacock Premium, an ad-supported tier at $6 per month, or Peacock Premium Plus, the ad-free tier at $12 per month.

Watch the Christmas at Graceland live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is a streaming television service with over 90 live and on-demand channels, including NBC, ABC, TNT, USA, MTV, and Food Network. A subscription to Hulu with Live costs $76 per month. However, Hulu with Live TV’s bundled options feature Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+. These packages range from $77 per month to $90 per month, varying based on your ad preferences.

Watch the Christmas at Graceland live stream on Sling TV

With Sling TV, customers can sign up for the channels they want. Upgrade, pause, or cancel your subscription at any time. Sling offers Sling Orange at $40 per month and Sling Blue at $45 per month, with NBC included with Blue. Subscribers can pay $60 per month for both packages. For the first month, Sling TV offers a 50% discount on all plans.

Watch the Christmas at Graceland live stream on YouTube TV

Christmas at Graceland can be seen with a subscription to YouTube TV. NBC is one of the 100+ channels on YouTube TV. Other channels include NBC, Fox, ESPN, FX, and TBS. Football fans can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket for 50% off the rest of the season. For the first three months, YouTube TV costs $51 per month. The price moves to $73 per month in the fourth month. New customers can sign up for a free trial today.

Watch the Christmas at Graceland live stream on FuboTV

Fubo TV feels the most like cable television because it offers hundreds of channels to subscribers. These channels range from NBC and CBS to Disney Channel and Freeform. Fubo TV’s three plans are Pro at $75 per month, Elite at $85 per month, and Premier at $95 per month. For the first two months, Fubo TV offers $20 off. Additionally, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Christmas at Graceland live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you plan to watch Christmas at Graceland outside the United States, download a VPN service to ensure a better streaming experience. VPNs bypass regional broadcast restrictions by using a U.S.-based server to trick your connection into thinking you’re streaming from home. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services. Plus, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations