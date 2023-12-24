Where to watch Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 2023 live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Spend your Christmas morning with your favorite Disney songs and characters for the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. Every holiday season, Disney holds a parade inside the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, that airs on Christmas. The parade features appearances from iconic Disney characters, such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, and more. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the parade.

Derek and Julianne Hough will host the event inside the Magic Kingdom, with Mickey Guyton anchoring coverage at Walt Disney Resort in Florida and Jesse Palmer at Disneyland Resort in California. The broadcast will feature musical performances by the Hough siblings, Ariana DeBose, Chrissy Metz, Michael Bolton, The Smashing Pumpkins, and the Broadway and North American Tour casts from Aladdin.

Watch the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 2023 live stream on ABC

Watch the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on ABC from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT on December 25. Viewers can stream the parade on ABC.com or through the ABC app. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 2023 live stream on Disney+

If you want to relive the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, it will stream on Disney+ the next day. Disney+ is a streaming service that’s tailor-made for the holidays. You can watch Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Santa Clause, and more Christmas movies on Disney+ throughout the holiday season. Subscribers can choose between Disney+ Basic (ad-tier) at $8 per month or Disney+ Premium (ad-free tier) at $14 per month.

Watch the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 2023 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will stream the day after Christmas on Hulu. To watch it live, subscribe to Hulu with Live TV. With Hulu with Live TV, customers can access 90-plus live channels, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FX, and MTV. Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month. However, a bundle of Hulu Live, ESPN+, and Disney+ costs between between $77 per month and $90 per month.

Watch the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 2023 live stream on Sling TV

With no annual contracts, Sling TV is an attractive streaming television service. ABC is one of the 42 channels offered in the Sling Blue package, which costs $45 per month. Sling Orange is the cheaper plan at $40 per month and includes 32 channels. Customers can purchase Orange + Blue together for $60 per month. However, the first month will be 50% off.

Watch the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade live stream on FuboTV

Fubo TV is best for customers looking for the widest selection of channels. The three main plans have over 188 channels, ranging from ABC and Fox to TNT and E! FuboTV’s three plans include Pro at $75 per month, Elite at $85 per month, and Premier at $95 per month. A $20 discount will be applied to your first month. Plus, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade live stream on YouTube TV

Catch Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade live with YouTube TV. ABC is one of the 100-plus channels on the service alongside ESPN, USA, TNT, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV subscribers will only pay $51 per month for the first three months. Starting in the fourth month, the price will increase to the rate of $73 per month. Sign up for a free trial to experience YouTube TV.

Watch the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 2023 live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you usually watch shows in the U.S. and know you’ll be abroad for Christmas, download a VPN before you travel. With a VPN, your connection is bolstered with more privacy and security. Plus, VPNs will work around any geographic broadcast restrictions in the area. One of the best VPN services is Nord VPN. New customers can try NordVPN and request a 30-day money-back guarantee if it doesn’t work out.

