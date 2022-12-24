Where to watch the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Every Christmas brings several traditions that almost everyone experiences: shopping for too-expensive gifts, traveling to see relatives, watching live sports while digesting food, ignoring the carolers who are singing outside, and watching Home Alone over and over again.

For many Americans, watching the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is also one of the hallmarks of the holiday. Whether it’s watching your favorite Disney character wave enthusiastically to the crowd around them or seeing performances from singers and musicians from a variety of genres, there’s something for everyone at the event, which is why so many people tune in every year to watch it.

Where can you watch the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade for free?

If you want to see Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and the gang usher in a celebratory Christmas, just go to ABC. The network will broadcast the parade for free on Hulu with Live TV.

When can you watch Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade?

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will be air at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, December 25. The program will last two hours with commercial breaks.

How much does it cost?

If you view it on ABC, nothing.

The Hulu With Live TV has several prices. One ad-supported plan with 90-plus channels costs $70 a month and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, ESPN+ and Disney+. The same plan with no ads (except on ESPN+) is $83. If you just want live TV with no access to any streaming library, that costs $69 a month. All the subcrittion details can be found on the Hulu website.

Your Hulu With Live TV subscription also comes with unlimited recording. That matches what’s available on YouTube TV, which offers 100 channels and costs $65 per month.

Is it worth watching Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade?

There are worse ways to usher in Christmas Day. The Disney parade is great to have on the television when you’re unwrapping presents, ignoring relatives, or just want to watch your childhood favorites like Mickey Mouse ride around on floats.

Plus, the event has a star-studded lineup of musical talent singing some classic Christmas songs. Here’s who is scheduled to perform:

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough: Officially Christmas

Black Eyed Peas: Carol of the Bells

Chloe Flower: A Liberace Christmas

David Foster and Katharine McPhee: Blue Christmas and Grown Up Christmas List

Maren Morris: When You Wish Upon a Star

Meghan Trainor: My Kind of Present

Ne-Yo: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Il Volo: Happy Christmas (War is Over)

The event will be hosted by Derek and Julianne Hough from Dancing in the Stars. They will be joined by Good Trouble‘s Sherry Cola and Marcus Scribner.

Watch the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade and celebrate Christmas with Mickey!

Editors' Recommendations