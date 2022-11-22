Where to stream Home Alone

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The holiday season is officially in full swing. More importantly, the holiday movie season is off and running. From romantic comedies to family classics, there are plenty of titles to choose from for your next movie night. However, it just wouldn’t be the holiday season without sitting down to watch one of the most iconic Christmas films of all time, Home Alone.

The 1990 holiday classic stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, the eight-year-old boy accidentally left at home when his family flies to Paris for Christmas vacation. At first, Kevin enjoys his freedom, eating ice cream at all hours of the day and staying up late to watch scary movies. When his house becomes the target of two burglars, Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern), it’s up to Kevin to defend his house and save Christmas. Experience the Christmas hijinks of Home Alone in the comfort of your own home on a streaming service.

Where is it streaming?

Thankfully, Home Alone can be seen on one of the most popular streaming services in the world, Disney+. Launched in 2019, Disney+ became the streaming home for all Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney Television brands — Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and National Geographic.

One of Disney+’s greatest strengths is its library. The Disney vault is second to none in terms of animated and live-action films. The Lion King, Aladdin, Mulan, Pocahontas, and Beauty and the Beast are only some of the classic films available on the streaming service. For Marvel fans, watch the Infinity Saga come to a close in Avengers: Endgame, or try out a new television show like Loki or WandaVision. Plus, stream anything located in the galaxy far, far away, including The Mandalorian, Andor, and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

How much does it cost?

Disney+ is about to institute its new pricing plans. The current price of Disney+ is $8 per month or $80 per year, which includes unlimited access to all content on the service. On December 8, 2022, that price will move to $11 per month or $110 per year with the same unlimited access to Disney content. If users would like to stream Disney+ for a cheaper price, a new ad-supported plan will arrive in December 2022. The ad-supported plan launches December 8 and will be $8 per month.

There are also bundles available for purchase. Subscribers can bundle Disney+, Hulu, and/or ESPN+ for one price. The three-service bundle is currently $13 with ads and $20 with no ads on Disney+ and Hulu and ads on ESPN+. There are also various deals to bundle two of the services.

Is it worth it?

Absolutely. Holiday movie fans cannot go through these next two months without watching Home Alone. Per Disney+, the official synopsis reads: “When Kevin McCallister is left behind while his family dashes off on a Christmas trip, he is left to defend his family’s home from two bumbling burglars until the relatives return.”

Other featured members of the cast include John Heard, Catherine O’Hara, Roberts Blossom, Devin Ratray, Angela Goethals, Gerry Bamman, Hillary Wolf, and John Candy.

Chris Columbus directs Home Alone based on a script written by John Hughes. Currently, the film registers 67% on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes and a critics score of 63 on Metacritic.

Home Alone is available to stream on Disney+.

