FX’s horror hit American Horror Story returns for its 10th season this year and we now have our first look at the cast.

Showrunner Ryan Murphy revealed the cast for the upcoming series Wednesday in an Instagram post. The roster includes many franchise favorites, including Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who did not appear in season 9 for the first time in the series’ run.

The 10th season will also welcome back stars of previous seasons, including Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, and Angelica Ross. The coup de grace, however, is the announcement that Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin is joining the series.

American Horror Story will mark Culkin’s first series-regular role on television, a somewhat surprising point considering the actor’s fame. His previous television work has been in guest appearances on Dollface, Robot Chicken, and Kings.

Despite being the star of one of the most enduring family-friendly film franchises in American cinema, Culkin has been notoriously shy of the spotlight as an adult. In a recent, rare interview with Esquire, he opened up about his break from acting. “I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set,” he said. “I don’t enjoy a lot of the other things that come around it. What’s a good analogy. The Shawshank Redemption. The way he gets out of prison is to crawl through a tube of shit, you know? It feels like to get to that kind of freedom, I’d have to crawl through a tube of shit. And you know what? I’ve built a really nice prison for myself. It’s soft. It’s sweet. It smells nice. You know? It’s plush.”

Over the course of its first nine seasons, American Horror Story has received 21 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, and four wins for actresses Jessica Lange and Bates, and actor James Cromwell. It has been FX’s highest-rated show for years, such that the network renewed the horror anthology for another three seasons in January, bringing the Murphy and Brad Falchuk series through a 13th season.

Whether Culkin will stay on through then is anyone’s guess. Season 10 — the theme of which is still unknown — is set to premiere in 2020, although a date has not been set. Previous seasons have premiered in the fall.

