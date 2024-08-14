 Skip to main content
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez trailer examines the rise and fall of an NFL star

Aaron Hernandez wears his helmet and bites down on his mouthpiece.
The rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez plays out in the trailer for American Sports Story.

The 10-episode limited series examines how Hernandez (Josh Andrés Rivera) became a star tight end at the University of Florida before moving on to the New England Patriots in the NFL. While his play on the field shined, Hernandez’s life off the field spiraled out of control. Hernandez eventually succumbed to his demons, murdering Odin Lloyd and committing suicide in prison.

“You don’t know the kind of thoughts I have,” Hernandez eerily states in the trailer.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez also stars Patrick Schwarzenegger as Tim Tebow, Lindsay Mendez as Tanya Singleton, Tony Yazbeck as Urban Meyer, Jake Cannavale as Chris, Jaylen Barron as Shayanna Jenkins, Tammy Blanchard as Terri Hernandez, Ean Castellanos as DJ Hernandez, Thomas Sadoski as Brian Murphy, and Norbert Leo Butz as Bill Belichick.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez | Official Trailer | Josh Rivera, Ryan Murphy | FX

Executive producer Stu Zicherman created American Sports Story, based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. from The Boston Globe and Wondery. Additional executive producers include Ryan Murphy, Stuart Zicherman, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Carl Franklin, Hernan Lopez, and Marshall Lewy.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez is the fourth installment in Murphy’s American Story franchise. American Horror Story is Murphy’s most recognizable creation. The horror anthology series has run 12 seasons, with the most recent iteration, Delicate, ending in April. Murphy’s other two iterations, American Horror Stories and American Crime Story, have generated multiple seasons. Another spinoff, American Love Story, will cover the relationship between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez premieres September 17, 2024, on FX. Stream the episodes on Hulu.

