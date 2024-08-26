Quentin Tarantino talks failed Star Trek movie and why he’ll never watch Toy Story 4

Quentin Tarantino is without a doubt in the upper echelon of podcast guests. The Oscar-winning filmmaker is opinionated, intelligent, and brutally honest. Tarantino’s authenticity is quite refreshing in a day and age where celebrities tread carefully with what they say.

On the latest episode of Club Random with Bill Maher, Tarantino’s appearance lived up to the hype as the Pulp Fiction director riffed on several noteworthy topics, including Star Trek. In 2017, Tarantino’s pitch for an R-rated Star Trek was accepted by producer J.J. Abrams. Tarantino partnered with The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith for an edgier, earthbound installment of Star Trek. Ultimately, the film fell through, and per Tarantino, it will never be made.

“It’s never going to happen,” Tarantino told Maher. “There’s been so much misinformation about what it was going to be — nothing but misinformation. I live in a special zone and part of my zone is because I’m not on Instagram and Facebook, I’m not creating this constant dialogue with the world with what’s going on with my life.”

Besides Star Trek, Tarantino surprisingly shared his love and admiration for the Toy Story franchise.

“I don’t watch all the animated movies and stuff, but I’m a big fan of the Toy Story trilogy,” Tarantino said. “I think there’s only one trilogy that completely and utterly works to the nth degree and that’s A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”

Tarantino explained how the Dollars trilogy gets better with each film. The same can be said for Toy Stoy, Toy Story 2, and Toy Story 3. However, that’s where Tarantino’s praise ends. The perfect ending to Toy Story 3 influences Tarantino’s disinterest in Toy Story 4.

“In the case of Toy Story, the third one is just magnificent,” Tarantino explained. “It’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen. And if you’ve seen the other two, it’s just devastating. But the thing is, then three years later or something, they did a fourth, and I have no desire to see it. You literally ended the story as perfect as you could, so no, I don’t care if it’s good. I’m done.”