Netflix has your next fall binge series with The Diplomat season 2 trailer

A woman sits in the middle of another woman and man.
In The Diplomat season 2 trailer, Keri Russell shakes things up as she investigates a conspiracy that leads to the top of the British government.

The sophomore season begins in the waking moments of the season 1 finale, where an explosion nearly kills Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). However, the footage reveals that Hal survived. That doesn’t change the fact that someone wanted him dead. Who might that be? That’s a question for Ambassador Kate Wyler (Russell).

While investigating the attack on her husband, Kate must determine why the attack that brought her to the U.K. came from British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear). If that weren’t enough, an appearance by Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) threatens to derail her investigation.

According to Kate, “Everything is pointing to him [Trowbridge]” as she contemplates surveilling the Prime Minister.

The Diplomat: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Diplomat’s cast includes Russell, Sewell, Kinnear, Janney, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, and Ato Essandoh.

Debora Cahn created The Diplomat for Netflix. Cahn’s experience in political dramas stems from her time as a writer and producer on The West Wing from seasons 4 to 7. Cahn also worked on Homeland, Fosse/Verdon, and Grey’s Anatomy. Cahn is an executive producer on The Diplomat alongside Russell, Janice Williams, Peter Noah, and Alex Graves.

The eight-episode first season premiered in April 2023 to a positive reception. Shortly after its debut, The Diplomat became one of the most popular shows on Netflix, going right to No.1 on the U.S. top 10. Russell earned an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

The Diplomat season 2 streams on Netflix on October 31.

