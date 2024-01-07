Watch the 2024 Golden Globes live stream: date, time, nominees

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 2024 awards season kicks off this weekend with the first major ceremony of the year, the 2024 Golden Globes. The Golden Globes are the unofficial starting point on the road to the Oscars, as awards season campaigns will ramp up in the coming weeks. This year marks the 81st edition of the Golden Globes, which will honor films and TV shows from 2023. Stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy will host the ceremony.

The 2024 Golden Globes will look a little different this year. The ceremony is no longer run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which disbanded in June 2023, nearly one year after a boycott by studios aimed over the HFPA’s lack of diversity and practices regarding voters accepting gifts. Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries purchased the HFPA’s assets and will control the Golden Globes going forward.

Recommended Videos

Watch the 2024 Golden Globes on CBS

The 2024 Golden Globes will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on January 7, 2024. This is the first Globes ceremony to air on CBS since 1981. The show previously aired on NBC for the past 25-plus years. The ceremony will be held inside The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. You can stream the Golden Globes through the CBS app and CBS.com. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch the 2024 Golden Globes live stream on Paramount+

The 2024 Golden Globes are streaming on Paramount+. If you subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime for $12 per month, you can stream the show live and on demand. If you subscribe to Paramount+ Essential for $6 per month, the ceremony will not be available on demand until Monday. While you wait for the Golden Goldens, check out what’s new on Paramount+ in January, including Sexy Beast and SkyMed.

Watch the 2024 Golden Globes on Fubo

Fans of the Golden Globes can watch on Fubo. With over 200 channels, Fubo is the perfect mix of live sports and entertainment. Featured channels include CBS, NFL Network, HGTV, FX, and E!. Customers can purchase one of three packages: Pro at $75 per month, Elite at $85 per month, and Premier at $95 per month. However, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the 2024 Golden Globes live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Catch the 81st Golden Globes on Hulu with Live TV. CBS is one of the 90-plus channels available on the service, which also has Fox, ABC, ESPN, MTV, and TNT. Hulu with Live TV starts at $76 per month. However, customers can choose a bundle that includes Hulu Live, Disney+, and ESPN+ for one price starting at $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 Golden Globes live stream on YouTube TV

The 2024 Golden Globes can be seen on YouTube TV, which features 100-plus channels, including CBS, USA, TBS, Food Network, and CNN. Watch NFL football on CBS all day leading up to the Golden Globes. New customers can sign up for free and try YouTube TV. The service costs $63 per month for the first three months, then increases to $73 per month.

Watch the 2024 Golden Globes live stream from abroad with a VPN

Customers looking to strengthen their privacy while abroad should download a VPN. By using a VPN while streaming, your connection will be better protected from malware and phishing attacks. Additionally, VPNs bypass regional broadcast restrictions to combat geo-blocking. One of the best VPNs is NordVPN, which is now 69% off. You can request a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t like the service.

2024 Golden Globes: Nominees

The 2024 Golden Globes consists of 27 categories. This year sees the debut of the “Cinematic and Box Office Achievements” and “Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television” categories. Some of the major categories are listed below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture – Comedy: Air, American Fiction, Barbie, The Holdovers, May December, Poor Things

Best Television Series – Drama: 1923, The Crown, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, The Morning Show, Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Jury Duty, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso

Best Television Series – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: All the Light We Cannot See, Beef, Daisy Jones & the Six, Fargo, Fellow Travelers, Lessons in Chemistry

For the entire list of nominees, visit the Golden Globes website.

Editors' Recommendations