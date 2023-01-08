Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Golden Globes are back on television for the first time since 2021. Last year, the ceremony did not air on TV due to criticism from prominent figures in entertainment over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) lack of diversity within its organization. After the HFPA reformed its policies and membership requirements, the Globes will return to television on a weekday instead of its usual Sunday night slot.

This year marks the 80th ceremony, and the stars will be out in full force. The Globes will honor the best in film and television in 2022. Additionally, Eddie Murphy will be the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ryan Murphy will be the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.

When are the 2023 Golden Globes?

The 2023 Golden Globes will air at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 10. The ceremony will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Where to watch the 2023 Golden Globes

The 80th Golden Globes will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will be available to watch on the NBC App and NBC.com from your smartphone, tablet, computer, and connected TV. To watch live, log in with your cable provider.

Where to stream the 2023 Golden Globes

The Real Reason Jerrod Carmichael Is Hosting the Golden Globe Awards | NBC

The 2023 Golden Globes will be available to stream live on Peacock. The subscription service has two paid plans: Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Premium includes ads and costs $5 per month or $50 per year. Premium Plus is ad-free and costs $10 per month or $100 per year.

Without a cable provider, there are other ways to watch the Golden Globes. NBC can be accessed on subscription live TV streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Prices may vary depending on the service and package. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and can be bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. Sling TV offers Orange and Blue packages, which cost $40 per month each or $55 per month if combined. FuboTV, which range from $70 to $100 per month, and YouTube TV, costing $65 per month, offer free trials so subscribers can try out the services before committing long-term.

Who is hosting, and who is presenting?

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony. The star-studded list of presenters includes Tracy Morgan, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter, Natasha Lyonne, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Quentin Tarantino.

Nominees

🌟 Congratulations to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards nominees 🌟 Check out the full list here: https://t.co/1D1gdxZYSJ Don't miss the #GoldenGlobes Tuesday, January 10 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on @NBC! pic.twitter.com/TjRlyR72SY — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

The Banshees of Inisherin leads all films with eight nominations, including acting nominations for Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan, and Brendan Gleeson. Behind Banshees is Everything Everywhere All at Once, with six nominations, while Babylon and The Fabelmans each received five.

Abbott Elementary is first-in-class for television as it leads the field with five nominations, including a coveted spot in the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy category. Five shows received four nominations: The Crown, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy, and The White Lotus.

Watch the 2023 Golden Globes live on NBC.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations