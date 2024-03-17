Can you believe it’s almost April? While it might feel like you were just ringing in the new year, spring is already on the horizon, which also means a whole new selection of TV shows to sink your teeth into. With dramas, thrillers, shows based on video games, and even a Star Trek franchise show’s final season, this month’s picks are delightfully diverse.

Half of the six TV shows you need to watch in April are shows returning with new seasons and the other half are new titles that may well become your favorites. They are available through top streaming services, so make sure to bookmark these titles, their premiere dates, and where to stream them so you don’t miss out.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 (April 3)

American Horror Story: Delicate | Official Teaser - Nesting | FX

The 12th season of the popular horror anthology series premiered in September 2023, but fans have waited seven months for part 2, which is finally here. As with every season, American Horror Story: Delicate features an entirely new storyline with new characters, who are played this time around by Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, and others.

As the first story to be based on a novel (Danielle Valentine’s Delicate Condition), American Horror Story: Delicate centers around Anna (Roberts), an actress who is desperate to get pregnant, but believes someone is trying to prevent this from happening. She becomes obsessed with this idea, unsure if she’s just hallucinating or if her paranoid feelings are justified. Beneath the surface entertainment of the thrilling story is social commentary about topical issues like abortion rights, pregnancy, and gaslighting. AHS devotees might miss regular cast members like Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, and Lily Rabe, but the new cast brings a fresh take to the unique story in this season.

Stream American Horror Story: Delicate on Hulu.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 (April 4)

Star Trek: Discovery | Season 5 Official Trailer | Paramount+

Ending its run after this fifth and final season, Star Trek: Discovery flips back to a decade prior to the events in Star Trek: The Original Series. The setting begins in the 23rd Century, though the timeline jumps ahead by the end of season 2 to be well into the 32nd century, where the rest of the show takes place. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is a science specialist-turned-captain who leads her crew aboard the starship Discovery. Fresh off reassignment when her previous actions start a war, Burnham embarks on new adventures, investigating everything from rogue AIs to mysterious signals.

As the seventh Star Trek series overall and the first since Star Trek: Enterprise ended in 2005, Star Trek: Discovery was a huge draw for CBS All Access (since rebranded as Paramount+) when it premiered in 2017. The series was followed by the show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which is gearing up for its third season. The upcoming movie Star Trek: Section 31 will serve as a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery. Although it has receivied praise for its prosthetic makeup and visual effects, Martin-Green’s gripping performance is really what fuels Star Trek: Discovery and its story.

Stream Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+.

Fallout (April 12)

Fallout - Official Trailer | Prime Video

The latest in a series of shows based on popular video game franchises, Fallout brings the role-playing game to life on the small screen. The postapocalyptic story is about a group of survivors residing in underground bunkers known as Vaults. They have escaped the resource war above ground, and are hunkering down in fear of a potential nuclear war. Lucy (Ella Purnell of Yellowjackets) grew up in the vaults and decides to venture outside to explore the desolate wasteland above. Once there, she realizes the world outside of the fallout bunkers is more dangerous, savage, and terrifying than she ever imagined.

The Fallout TV show is developed by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, co-creators of the Westworld series. Nolan is also known as the creator of the sci-fi series Person of Interest and co-writer of movies like The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and Interstellar. The series also stars Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones) as a mutated gunslinger called The Ghoul, Aaron Moten as Maximus, a member of the Brotherhood of Steel, and Kyle MacLachlan as Lucy’s father, Hank. Fallout is a must-watch for fans of the video game, especially as it’s expected to remain faithful to the original story. But even those unfamiliar with the story and game will appreciate the series as another great entry in the postapocalyptic subgenre.

Stream Fallout on Prime Video.

Welcome to Wrexham season 3 (April 18)

Welcome to Wrexham Documentary Series Trailer

Right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney decided to do something totally unexpected and purchased a flailing Welsh football association club. In true Ted Lasso fashion, the pair believed they could turn the team around and inject much-needed passion (and funds) into the project. Why not chronicle their journey of trying to bring this club back to life in a docuseries? They did, and they call it Welcome to Wrexham.

Inspired by sports docuseries like Sunderland ‘Til I Die, Last Chance U, and Cheer, Welcome to Wrexham follows the new owners, but also gives fans a look behind the scenes at the players and others involved in the club, as well as the games. While Wrexham has yet to achieve its dream of making it to the Premier League, the team has been consistently moving up the ranks. Season 3 will, for the first time, premiere in spring, coinciding with the league games. The heartfelt, funny, and inspirational show has become a hit among fans who recognize the passion behind it.

Stream Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu.

Knuckles (April 26)

Knuckles Series | Official Trailer | Paramount+

If you love Sonic the Hedgehog, Knuckles should be on your list of shows to watch this month. The miniseries is based on the Sega video game series and serves as a spinoff of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. The story takes places between the events in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and centers around Knuckles the Echidna, voiced by Idris Elba. The super-strong echidna, who has now moved to Earth, is adjusting to his new life and setting. His primary job, however, is training Wade Whipple (Adam Pally), a dim-witted deputy sheriff, on how to be an echidna warrior, and, of course, how to help save the world.

Also featuring Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Scott Mescudi, Christopher Lloyd, and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog, Knuckles is a fun live-action movie to watch with the whole family.

Stream Knuckles on Paramount+.

The Veil (April 30)

Those who have been waiting anxiously for the return of The Handmaid’s Tale can check out Elisabeth Moss in The Veil in the meantime. She stars in this limited series thriller about two women traveling together from Istanbul to Paris, then London. But this isn’t a joyful road trip: one woman has a dangerous secret and the other is desperate to expose it before thousands of lives are lost.

Written by Steven Knight, best known for creating the BBC series Peaky Blinders, The Veil is all about truth, lies, and two women playing a game with stakes higher than they ever imagined. Moss, who learned a British accent for the role, also serves as a producer of the series.

Stream The Veil on Hulu.

