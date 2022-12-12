Where to watch The Banshees of Inisherin

Movies about Ireland tend to fall into two camps: feel-good fairy tales or hard-hitting realistic dramas. Yet for every Waking Ned Devine or In the Name of the Father, there comes along a movie that carries elements of both, making it somewhat unclassifiable, yet no less watchable. The Banshees of Inisherin is that kind of movie.

Starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin is one of the most acclaimed movies of 2022. With a number of critical awards and Golden Globe nominations under its belt, it’s sure to be a major contender at the forthcoming Oscar ceremony. And the praise is justified. It’s terrific, and is already on its way to homes nationwide. But where is it streaming?

Where can you watch The Banshees of Inisherin?

If you want to follow Colin Farrell as he tries to figure out why his best friend suddenly stopped talking to him, which precipitates a conflict almost as violent as the Irish Civil War that’s currently going on around them, we’ve got you covered. The Banshees of Inisherin will stream on HBO Max.

When does it stream for subscribers?

The Banshees of Inisherin will stream exclusively for subscribers on December 13.

How much does it cost to subscribe?

If you’re not a current HBO Max subscriber, but you’re interested in watching The Banshees of Inisherin, there are a couple of different rates you can pay for access to the service. The cheapest rate includes ads, and starts at $10 a month, or $100 for a full year. If you want an ad-free experience, you can pay $15 a month or $150 for a full year.

This makes HBO Max one of the pricier streaming services out there, but it also gives you access to a pretty broad array of titles. including all of the HBO original programming that has ever been made. We’re talking such classic series as The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, and The Wire, as well as current hits like The Staircase, Irma Vep, and House of the Dragon.

HBO Max also has many selections from the Warner Bros. library like The Batman and Don’t Worry Darling, plus anime classics from Studio Ghibli and Crunchyroll. In short, it’s a lot of great stuff.

Is it worth watching The Banshees of Inisherin?

A resounding yes. There’s a reason why The Banshees of Inisherin is one of the most acclaimed movies of the year. It’s a great story filled with stellar acting and subdued direction from director Martin McDonagh. He’s the mastermind behind Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and In Bruges, the latter of which also starred Farrell and Gleeson, and he superbly interweaves personal, political, and spiritual conflicts while maintaining a dark sense of humor.

In addition to the outstanding Farrell and Gleeson, we’d be remiss to not highlight two of the best supporting performances of the year from Kerry Condon (as Farrell’s long-suffering sister) and Eternals actor Barry Keoghan as the town’s unlucky idiot. Also, there’s a donkey named Jenny who steals the movie. What more can one ask for?

The Banshees of Inisherin currently has a score of 97% on the Tomatometer.

