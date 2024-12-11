 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

This Dune 2 star is the new Patrick Bateman in the American Psycho remake

By
Austin Butler sits on his motorcycle on the left as a bloody Christian Bale opens his mouth on the right.
Focus Features/Universal

Austin Butler is firing up his Huey Lewis and the News records to play Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino’s American Psycho.

Per Variety, Butler will star as the villainous protagonist in a new feature film adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ novel. Guadagnino will direct from a screenplay by The Report’s Scott Z. Burns. Guadagnino’s American Psycho will be a new interpretation of the novel, not a remake.

Recommended Videos

Jacob Elordi was one of the rumored names linked to play Bateman. However, Butler has landed the coveted role first played by Christian Bale. Directed by Mary Harron, 2000’s American Psycho follows Patrick Bateman, an egotistical investment banker in 1980s New York City. During the day, Bateman spends his days flaunting his wealth and dining at top restaurants. At night, Bateman transforms into a serial killer who brutally murders innocent people.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

American Psycho divided critics upon its release, but has since developed a cult-like following. The satirical horror grossed $34 million against a $7 million budget.

Related

With American Psycho, Butler strengthens his reputation as one of Hollywood’s brightest movie stars under 35. After an impressive appearance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Butler showcased his leading man capabilities in Baz Luhrmann’Elvis. For the role of Elvis Presley, Butler received his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Hip to be Square - American Psycho (3/12) Movie CLIP (2000) HD

Since Elvis, Butler has starred in The Bikeriders, Jeff Nichols’ drama about a motorcycle club; Masters of the Air, Apple TV+’s World War II epic about the 100th Bomb Group; and Dune: Part Two, the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel. Butler is finishing work on Caught Stealing, the upcoming crime thriller from director Darren Aronofsky.

Like Butler, Guadagnino has been busy this past year. Guadagnino helmed two films released in 2024: Challengers and Queer. The Italian filmmaker recently wrapped his next directorial effort, After the Hunt, a thriller starring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, and Andrew Garfield. Last month, Guadagnino was reportedly in the early stages of developing Sgt. Rock starring Daniel Craig for DC Studios.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Gotham plunges into anarchy in new Joker 2 teaser as tickets go on sale
The Joker stands in front of two cops in an elevator in "Joker: Folie à Deux."

Will the real Arthur Fleck please stand up? The new teaser for Joker: Folie à Deux previews Arthur's identity crisis, as tickets for the highly-anticipated sequel are now on sale.

In the teaser's opening moments, TV personality Paddy Meyers (Steve Coogan) asks Arthur (Joaquin Phoenix) if he wants to be called Joker. Arthur then recounts the night he killed talk-show host Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) and explains what has changed from then to now.

Read more
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez trailer examines the rise and fall of an NFL star
Aaron Hernandez wears his helmet and bites down on his mouthpiece.

The rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez plays out in the trailer for American Sports Story.

The 10-episode limited series examines how Hernandez (Josh Andrés Rivera) became a star tight end at the University of Florida before moving on to the New England Patriots in the NFL. While his play on the field shined, Hernandez's life off the field spiraled out of control. Hernandez eventually succumbed to his demons, murdering Odin Lloyd and committing suicide in prison.

Read more
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew gets Disney+ release date and new images
Jude Law smirks and stares on Skeleton Crew.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew officially has a release date, arriving just before the year ends.

The upcoming Star Wars TV series streams on Disney+ on December 3, 2024. In addition to the release date, the first images from Skeleton Crew were released on X (formerly Twitter), which you can view below.

Read more