This Dune 2 star is the new Patrick Bateman in the American Psycho remake

Austin Butler is firing up his Huey Lewis and the News records to play Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino’s American Psycho.

Per Variety, Butler will star as the villainous protagonist in a new feature film adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ novel. Guadagnino will direct from a screenplay by The Report’s Scott Z. Burns. Guadagnino’s American Psycho will be a new interpretation of the novel, not a remake.

Recommended Videos

Jacob Elordi was one of the rumored names linked to play Bateman. However, Butler has landed the coveted role first played by Christian Bale. Directed by Mary Harron, 2000’s American Psycho follows Patrick Bateman, an egotistical investment banker in 1980s New York City. During the day, Bateman spends his days flaunting his wealth and dining at top restaurants. At night, Bateman transforms into a serial killer who brutally murders innocent people.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

American Psycho divided critics upon its release, but has since developed a cult-like following. The satirical horror grossed $34 million against a $7 million budget.

With American Psycho, Butler strengthens his reputation as one of Hollywood’s brightest movie stars under 35. After an impressive appearance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Butler showcased his leading man capabilities in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. For the role of Elvis Presley, Butler received his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Hip to be Square - American Psycho (3/12) Movie CLIP (2000) HD

Since Elvis, Butler has starred in The Bikeriders, Jeff Nichols’ drama about a motorcycle club; Masters of the Air, Apple TV+’s World War II epic about the 100th Bomb Group; and Dune: Part Two, the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel. Butler is finishing work on Caught Stealing, the upcoming crime thriller from director Darren Aronofsky.

Like Butler, Guadagnino has been busy this past year. Guadagnino helmed two films released in 2024: Challengers and Queer. The Italian filmmaker recently wrapped his next directorial effort, After the Hunt, a thriller starring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, and Andrew Garfield. Last month, Guadagnino was reportedly in the early stages of developing Sgt. Rock starring Daniel Craig for DC Studios.