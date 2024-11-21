James Bond is poised to enter the DC Universe. According to Deadline, Daniel Craig is circling the lead role in the DC Studios movie Sgt. Rock for director Luca Guadagnino.

Craig and Guadagnino have not signed deals with DC Studios as Sgt. Rock remains in the early stages of development. It’s a reunion for Craig and Guadagnino, who collaborated on A24’s Queer, which opens later this year. Challengers and Queer scribe Justin Kuritzkes is writing the Sgt. Rock screenplay.

Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert created Sgt. Franklin John Rock, a character who first appeared in the 1959 DC Comics issue Our Army at War No. 83. Rock is a WWII infantry soldier known for his elite marksmanship, pinpoint accuracy, and advanced combat skills. Sgt. Rock became an ally to many superheroes. There is no word on which issue or issues will provide the basis for Sgt. Rock.

Guadagnino recently signed on to direct Lionsgate’s American Psycho reboot, which was believed to be his next project. Now, Guadagnino will likely direct Sgt. Rock before American Psycho.

Sgt. Rock is the latest high-profile project to potentially join the new DC Universe from James Gunn and Peter Safran. The DCU will be divided into chapters, with God and Monsters as phase one. The DCU begins next month with Creature Commandos, an animated TV series that streams to Max on December 5, 2024. DCU’s film division opens with Gunn’s Superman starring David Corenswet as the titular hero. Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.