 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Daniel Craig and Luca Guadagnino might just make a Sgt. Rock movie for DC Studios

By
Daniel Craig stands on the red carpet and poses.
Montclair Film / Flickr

James Bond is poised to enter the DC Universe. According to Deadline, Daniel Craig is circling the lead role in the DC Studios movie Sgt. Rock for director Luca Guadagnino.

Craig and Guadagnino have not signed deals with DC Studios as Sgt. Rock remains in the early stages of development. It’s a reunion for Craig and Guadagnino, who collaborated on A24’s Queer, which opens later this year. Challengers and Queer scribe Justin Kuritzkes is writing the Sgt. Rock screenplay.

Recommended Videos

Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert created Sgt. Franklin John Rock, a character who first appeared in the 1959 DC Comics issue Our Army at War No. 83. Rock is a WWII infantry soldier known for his elite marksmanship, pinpoint accuracy, and advanced combat skills. Sgt. Rock became an ally to many superheroes. There is no word on which issue or issues will provide the basis for Sgt. Rock.

Related

Guadagnino recently signed on to direct Lionsgate’s American Psycho reboot, which was believed to be his next project. Now, Guadagnino will likely direct Sgt. Rock before American Psycho

A man sits at a table next to someone smoking a cigarette.
A24

Sgt. Rock is the latest high-profile project to potentially join the new DC Universe from James Gunn and Peter Safran. The DCU will be divided into chapters, with God and Monsters as phase one. The DCU begins next month with Creature Commandos, an animated TV series that streams to Max on December 5, 2024. DCU’s film division opens with Gunn’s Superman starring David Corenswet as the titular hero. Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.

The only other movie on DC’s release calendar is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. From director Craig Gillespie, Supergirl opens on June 26, 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
25 years later, this enjoyably bad James Bond movie is still not enough
James Bond leans up against a car.

Barbara Broccoli, the longtime producer of the Bond franchise, recently revealed that the search for the next 007 is underway. Bond is one of those IPs that will never die, no matter how much time passes in between projects or how good or bad they might be. Indeed, the franchise is full of undeniably high peaks, like Goldfinger and Casino Royale, and embarrassingly low valleys, like Moonraker and Die Another Day. Most of Pierce Brosnan's tenure as 007 is somewhere in between, with his four-film stint as the spy with a license to kill offering an uneven blend of well-executed action and unadulterated and quite unintentional camp.

Of his four movies, the third, Michael Apted's The World Is Not Enough, is the hardest to pin down. On the one hand, it's absolutely awful, with a ridiculous story that embraces the worst aspects of the franchise and clumsy action sequences that have aged like milk. And yet, the film is so shamelessly entertaining and deliriously silly that it's hard not to fall under its spell. On its 25th anniversary, let's look back at the complicated legacy of The World Is Not Enough and discuss how this deliciously awful movie is still one of the most purely enjoyable James Bond outings.
Nowhere near enough

Read more
10 great free family and kids movies you should stream right now
Coraline crawls through a dark tunnel.

If you're a parent, you're likely always on the hunt for movies that you can watch with the whole family. As any parent knows, though, content that is great for kids is not necessarily also great for adults. It can be annoying, repetitive, or cloying, and kids tend to want to watch the same things over and over again.

That's why we've curated a list of 10 family-friendly titles that will be great for both kids and their parents. These titles are available through services that are entirely free, so while they might come with some ads, they won't cost you anything to watch.

Read more
Is Gladiator streaming? How to watch the Oscar-winning epic before Gladiator II
Connie Nielsen and Russell Crowe as Lucilla and Maximus in Gladiator.

The wait for Gladiator II is almost over, as Ridley Scott's epic sequel opens in theaters on Friday. Before the weekend, fans can relive the original saga that started in Gladiator, which isnow streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Gladiator stars Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman general betrayed by the Emperor's son, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) and sold into slavery. Commodus kills his father and orchestrates the murders of Maximus' wife and son. Hell-bent on vengeance, Maximus trains as a gladiator and becomes a legend in the arena, winning over the crowd as he plots his revenge against Commodus and the empire.

Read more