Tyler, the Creator is heading to the big screen. The rapper will make his feature film debut in Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie’s upcoming A24 movie starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Safdie will direct from an original script he co-wrote with his frequent collaborator, Ronald Bronstein. Plot details are under wraps. However, the fictionalized film is rumored to be about the late professional ping-pong player Marty Reisman. When news broke about the film’s development in July, A24 posted a picture of a ping-pong ball with the caption, “Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon.”

Reisman was an American table tennis player who won the 1958 and 1960 U.S. men’s singles championships. Known for his eccentric personality, Reisman is one of the most famous ping-pong players to hold a paddle. In 2012, Reisman died at the age of 82.

Born Tyler Okonma, Tyler, the Creator is a Grammy-winning rapper and producer behind albums Wolf, Igor, and Call Me If You Get Lost. Okonma rose to prominence as the leader and co-founder of the music collective Odd Future, which also featured acclaimed artist Frank Ocean. Okonma parlayed Odd Future’s popularity into a sketch show on Adult Swim called Loiter Squad. Okonma has never acted in a feature film. However, the rapper did make cameo appearances as Jackass Forever and Jackass 4.5.

Marty Supreme marks Safdie’s first directed feature film since separating from his brother, Benny. The duo, known professionally as The Safdie Brothers, directed Good Time and Uncut Gems. Benny, who acted in Oppenheimer, recently finished directing A24’s The Smashing Machine starring Dwayne Johnson.