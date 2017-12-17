Best new songs to stream: Tyler, the Creator; Future Islands; and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click — you want the best new songs to stream right now.

But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you which are worthy of your precious listening time.

Here are the best new songs to stream this week. And don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify page for a playlist of our weekly picks, which can also be found at the bottom of this post. Not sure which streaming service is best for you? Check out our post about the best music streaming services, or go in depth and learn the differences between Apple Music and Spotify to better weigh your options.

Tyler, the Creator — Boredom (and more, live at NPR) California rapper Tyler, The Creator curated a very memorable experience during his recent appearance at NPR’s offices in Washington D.C., bringing in a full lighting team to illuminate his band during their recent live set. The tones of pink and blue perfectly complement his music, with jazzy drums, upright bass, and keyboards joining elegant background vocals below the rapper’s hyper-personal lyrics. Future Islands — Beauty Of The Road Sweaty, energetic live performances are a hallmark of indie-electro band Future Islands, so it seems appropriate that they take center stage in the group’s recently released music video for Beauty Of The Road. The track begins with a simple keyboard and drumbeat, eventually evolving into the a classic four-on-the-floor anthem in the same style that fans have long loved from the Baltimore band. Ramin Djawadi — Game Of Thrones Main Title (live on KCRW) Fans of HBO’s smash-hit Game Of Thrones will enjoy this recent live performance on California’s KCRW radio, as composer Ramin Djawadi presents the theme song he composed for the show with a full, live band. Viewers will be interested to see the strings and massive drums that help fuel the famed title track, as well as watch the composer himself play the harpsichord line that acts as its cliffhanging conclusion. Guided By Voices — Space Gun Legendary indie rock band Guided By Voices provides your workout track of the week with Space Gun, a heavy-hitting bit of rock ‘n’ roll that will fuel you through any strenuous exercise you take on. Gritty guitars and a heavy beat permeate this gritty new jam, offering the same lo-fi appeal that helped drive the band to prominence in the first place. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah — Freedom Is A Word <a href="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/track=2092229250/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/artwork=small/transparent=true">Freedom Is A Word by Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah Featuring Vic Mensa</a> Trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah has released three incredible albums this year already, but even that’s not enough for the prolific musician. The jazz-pop songwriter recently released this collaboration with Chicago Rapper Vic Mensa, a slow-rolling jam with trumpet and flute solos, as well as passionate, politically charged verses from Mensa.

