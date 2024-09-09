Gotham plunges into anarchy in new Joker 2 teaser as tickets go on sale

Will the real Arthur Fleck please stand up? The new teaser for Joker: Folie à Deux previews Arthur’s identity crisis, as tickets for the highly-anticipated sequel are now on sale.

In the teaser’s opening moments, TV personality Paddy Meyers (Steve Coogan) asks Arthur (Joaquin Phoenix) if he wants to be called Joker. Arthur then recounts the night he killed talk-show host Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) and explains what has changed from then to now.

“I’m not alone anymore,” Arthur says, as the footage cuts to his budding relationship with Lady Gaga’s Lee Quinzel. The duo then embark on a deadly romance as Arthur stands trial for his crimes.

Joker 2’s cast includes Catherine Keener as Maryanne Stewart, Brendan Gleeson as Jackie Sullivan, Harry Lawtey as Harvey Dent, and Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond.

Joker: Folie à Deux | Tickets Now On Sale

Todd Phillips returns to direct Joker: Folie à Deux on a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver. Phillips directed and co-wrote 2019’s Joker, the first R-rated film to gross over $1 billion at the box office. Joker won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and collected two Academy Awards — including Best Actor (Phoenix) and Best Original Score (Hildur Guðnadóttir) — on 11 nominations.

Joker: Folie à Deux premiered at the 2024 Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2024. Like its predecessor, Joker 2 also divided critics, opening with 61% on Rotten Tomatoes and 54 on Metacritic. Despite the polarizing reception, Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to be a massive financial success with an opening weekend north of $115 million domestically, per Box Office Pro.

Joker: Folie À Deux opens in theaters on October 4, 2024. Tickets are now on sale at Fandango.