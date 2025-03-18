Adam Sandler returns as your favorite golfer in Happy Gilmore 2 teaser trailer

Who’s ready for more golf shenanigans? Adam Sandler returns as everyone’s favorite golfer in Happy Gilmore 2.

In the teaser trailer released by Netflix, Happy is back on the golf course after years removed from the game. According to Happy, he hasn’t swung a club in years. However, he must find that “happy place” and showcase that powerful drive when he plays against some of the best golfers in the world. Happy doesn’t have to do it alone, as his love interest, Virginia Venit (Julie Bowen), stands by him and provides words of encouragement.

“We’re not done with golf,” Venit tells Happy. “Let them see the Happy I fell in love with.”

Virginia is not the only character from the original returning for the sequel. Happy’s rival, Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald), and the nursing home dictator Hal (Ben Stiller) appear in the teaser.

Joining the cast of Happy Gilmore 2 are Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny), Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Travis Kelce, and Blake Clark.

Some of the best golfers in the world will be featured in Happy Gilmore 2. The list of talented players includes Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Paige Spiranac, and John Daly.

Kyle Newacheck directs Happy Gilmore 2 from a screenplay by Sandler and Tim Herlihy. Sandler and Herlihy will produce the sequel with Robert Simonds and Jack Giarraputo.

Happy Gilmore, released in February 1996, recently celebrated its 29th anniversary. The golf comedy became a cult classic and became one of Sandler’s best 1990s comedies.

Happy Gilmore 2 streams on Netflix on July 25, 2025.