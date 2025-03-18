 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Adam Sandler returns as your favorite golfer in Happy Gilmore 2 teaser trailer

By
Happy Gilmore 2 | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

Who’s ready for more golf shenanigans? Adam Sandler returns as everyone’s favorite golfer in Happy Gilmore 2.

In the teaser trailer released by Netflix, Happy is back on the golf course after years removed from the game. According to Happy, he hasn’t swung a club in years. However, he must find that “happy place” and showcase that powerful drive when he plays against some of the best golfers in the world. Happy doesn’t have to do it alone, as his love interest, Virginia Venit (Julie Bowen), stands by him and provides words of encouragement.

“We’re not done with golf,” Venit tells Happy. “Let them see the Happy I fell in love with.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Virginia is not the only character from the original returning for the sequel. Happy’s rival, Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald), and the nursing home dictator Hal (Ben Stiller) appear in the teaser.

Joining the cast of Happy Gilmore 2 are Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny), Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Travis Kelce, and Blake Clark.

Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin stand across from one another.
Scott Yamano / Netflix

Some of the best golfers in the world will be featured in Happy Gilmore 2. The list of talented players includes Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Paige Spiranac, and John Daly.

Kyle Newacheck directs Happy Gilmore 2 from a screenplay by Sandler and Tim Herlihy. Sandler and Herlihy will produce the sequel with Robert Simonds and Jack Giarraputo.

Happy Gilmore, released in February 1996, recently celebrated its 29th anniversary. The golf comedy became a cult classic and became one of Sandler’s best 1990s comedies.

Happy Gilmore 2 streams on Netflix on July 25, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Hiccup and Toothless hit the skies in How to Train Your Dragon trailer
A boy rides a dragon in the skies.

Hiccup and Toothless hit the skies in the official trailer for the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon.

"We are all descendants of the finest dragon fighters from everywhere the Vikings ever traveled," Gerard Butler's Chief Stoick the Vast says in the trailer. "These beasts are a threat to all of our lands." Soon after the speech, Stoick approaches his neglected son Hiccup (Mason Thames) and tells him it's "time" to kill a dragon to complete his Viking training.
While hunting in the woods, Hiccup comes across an injured dragon he calls Toothless. Just before he drives a knife into Toothless' neck, Hiccup pauses and lets the creature live. Hiccup and Toothless form an unlikely bond as this relationship goes against Viking lore. After a new threat emerges, Hiccup and Toothless must work together to prove that Vikings and dragons can coexist.
Besides Thames and Butler, How to Train Your Dragon stars Nico Parker as Astrid, Nick Frost as Gobber, Julian Dennison as Fishlegs Ingerman, Gabriel Howell as Snotlout Jorgenson, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut Thorston, Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut Thorston, and Ruth Codd as Phlegma. Peter Serafinowicz and Murray McArthur are also set to appear.

Read more
Mortal Kombat 2: Here’s your first look at Johnny Cage
Johnny Cage poses with sunglasses for Mortal Kombat 2.

One of the most famous characters from the action video game is coming to Mortal Kombat 2.

On X, the official Mortal Kombat account posted a movie poster of The Boys' Karl Urban as Johnny Cage. The caption reads, "It’s Johnny ******* Cage. Mortal Kombat II – coming soon only in theaters."

Read more
Toxic Town trailer examines one of the biggest environmental scandals in UK history
A woman leans up against another woman on a bench in Toxic Town.

A group of mothers take on the town responsible for poisoning their babies in the trailer for Toxic Town, an upcoming British drama series for Netflix.

Toxic Town is based on the true story of the Corby poisonings in the 1980s and 1990s, which became one of the biggest environmental scandals in UK history. Jodie Whittaker stars as Susan McIntyre, a local mother whose son is born with deformities. Susan initially blames herself for her son's problems. However, Susan eventually learns that other mothers in the community experienced the same problem with their children. "My son has been in pain his entire life, and it wasn't his fault," Susan passionately says in the trailer.

Read more