New poster, tickets on sale for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 20th anniversary

By
Anakin Skywalker stands on the poster in front of the helmet.
Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith returns to theaters later this month for a special 20th anniversary rerelease.

Revenge of the Sith will be released in select U.S. and international theaters for one week only beginning April 25. Tickets are now on sale at Fandango.com. Theater chains showing the film include AMC, Alamo Drafthouse, B&B, Cinemark, Fandango, Galaxy, Harkins, Marcus, Megaplex, and Regal Showcase. Fans can see Revenge of the Sith in various formats, including 4DX.

Lucasfilm also released a new poster for Episode III. Created by graphic artist Matt Ferguson, the poster features Anakin Skywalker marching to execute Order 66. Behind Anakin is Darth Vader's mask, while his famous lightsaber duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi stands above the title.

Celebrate 20 years of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith by seeing it again on the big screen.

Experience the return in theaters for a limited time only starting April 25. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/dCMGPxJkO7

Art by Matt Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/BtjflRc4b7

— Star Wars (@starwars) April 14, 2025

Revenge of the Sith is the final film in the prequel trilogy. Written and directed by George Lucas, the movie is set three years after the onset of the Clone Wars. Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) continues to train under Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). Their relationship is strained when Anakin becomes closer to Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). Meanwhile, Padmé Amidala, Anakin’s wife, whom he secretly married at the end of Attack of the Clones, is pregnant with twins.

Revenge of the Sith depicts the Republic’s fall and the rise of the Galactic Empire. More importantly, Anakin completes his turn to the dark side and becomes Emperor Palpatine’s new apprentice, Darth Vader.

Episode III also stars Frank Oz, Jimmy Smits, Peter Mayhew, Ahmed Best, Oliver Ford Davies, Temuera Morrison, Anthony Daniels, Silas Carson, Kenny Baker, Samuel L. Jackson, and Christopher Lee.

Though financially successful, the prequel trilogy was much maligned upon its release. However, Revenge of the Sith is widely considered the best entry in the trilogy.

Stream the entire prequel trilogy and every other Star Wars movie on Disney+.

