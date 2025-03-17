New Mortal Kombat 2 photos reveal Johnny Cage, Kitana, and Shao Kahn

Get ready to fight with an all-new look at Mortal Kombat 2, the sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat, arriving later this year.

Entertainment Weekly released first-look photos of new characters debuting in Mortal Kombat 2, including Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, and Martyn Ford as franchise villain Shao Kahn.

In the photo, Cage readies for a fight with Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), and Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) looking on from a distance. Mortal Kombat 2 director Simon McQuoid teased the debut of Cage, who will provide “some of the biggest laughs” in the sequel.

“We wanted a character that wasn’t just completely silly, comic book,” McQuoid said about Cage. “It’s a character that could instantly go there and become too light and throwaway if we were to lean too much into the kind of cheese. The casting of Karl Urban for that role allowed that character to have more depth.”

Our 'Mortal Kombat 2' exclusive first look reveals Johnny Cage, Kitana, Shao Kahn, and Scorpion's return. 'What I realized was go bigger, go bolder, don't hold back,' director Simon McQuoid tells EW. https://t.co/KwN7RQ9Bc4 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 17, 2025

Besides the three additions to the cast, Mortal Kombat 2 will feature the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat tournament between fighters from different realms, including Earthrealm and the Outworld.

“They keep score throughout the movie. There’s a visual representation of who is winning,” Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon said about the inclusion of the tournament. “It’s not just a tournament for the sake of a tournament. There are huge consequences, so you really are keeping score. And there are a lot of twists in it that keep you on your toes.”

Mortal Kombat 2’s cast also includes Josh Lawson as Kano, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Damon Herriman as Quan Chi, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han/Noob Saibot, Max Huang as Revenant Kung Lao, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion.

McQuoid directs Mortal Kombat 2 from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the iconic video game franchise.

Mortal Kombat 2 opens in theaters on October 24, 2025.