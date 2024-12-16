The White Lotus season 3 teaser trailer previews a Thailand adventure

The guests are ready to check into the resort in the teaser trailer for The White Lotus season 3.

Welcome to the White Lotus in Thailand. For the third season, Mike White’s social satire moves to a Thai resort, where it will once again follow the guests and employers for one week. Though the plot details are scarce, White previously said that the third season will explore “death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

The White Lotus season 3 cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly, and Shalini Peiris.

Natasha Rothwell returns to the cast, reprising her role of Belinda Lindsey from season 1.

The White Lotus Season 3 | Official Teaser | Max

The anthology series features a new setting and cast in each installment. Season 1 was set in Hawaii and starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Rothwell, Molly Shannon, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn. Nominated for 20 Emmys, The White Lotus season 1 won 10, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and acting wins for Bartlett and Coolidge.

The White Lotus season 2 moved the setting to Sicily and starred F. Murray Abraham, Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Beatrice Grannò, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall. Season 2 received 23 Emmy nominations, with Coolidge earning her second win in the supporting actress category for the role of Tanya McQuoid.

White is the creator, writer, and director of The White Lotus. Executive producers include White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine.

The eight-episode third season premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, February 16, 2025. The show will air on HBO and stream on Max.