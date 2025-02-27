Rings of Power season 3 cast adds Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower

Vecna is heading to Middle-earth.

Prime Video announced the additions of Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan to the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3. Bower will be a series regular, while Marsan will appear in a recurring role.

Season 3 is currently in pre-production. Filming will begin this spring at Shepperton Studios in the U.K.

Bower is best known for playing Henry Creel/Vecna in the Netflix hit series, Stranger Things. Bower first appeared in season 4 and will reprise the villainous role for the fifth and final season, arriving in 2025.

Marsan starred in two musical biopics in 2024: Back to Black and Midas Man. Marsan will soon appear in Lockerbie, the upcoming British drama series about the 1988 Pan Am Flight that exploded over the Scottish town, becoming the deadliest terrorist attack in U.K. history.

Jumping forward several years from the events of Season 2, Season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last. pic.twitter.com/jEkntXQOPc — The Lord of the Rings (@TheRingsofPower) February 13, 2025

Prime Video officially renewed The Rings of Power for a third season earlier this month. Season 3 will experience a time jump of several years from the events of season 2. “Season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last,” the official logline reads.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. The popular series has attracted over 170 million viewers worldwide. Stream the first two seasons on Prime Video.