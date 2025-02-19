 Skip to main content
Bring Her Back teaser trailer: Talk to Me duo’s have their next A24 nightmare

By
Bring Her Back | Official Teaser HD | A24

Danny and Michael Philippou stunned audiences in 2022 with their innovative horror Talk to Me. Now, the brotherly duo is back with their new A24 project Bring Her Back.

The studio released the ominous teaser trailer on Wednesday. The haunting footage is full of ominous stares, deadly suspense, and a disturbing prayer circle featuring a naked man and a young girl. Set to an eerie musical number, the following phrases flash on the screen: “Let me out. Let me die. Let her die. Bring her back.”

The brief logline states that a brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.

Bring Her Back stars Sally Hawkins, Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, and Jonah Wren Phillips.

The Philippou brothers directed Bring Her Back from a screenplay by Danny and Bill Hinzman. Producers include Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton.

The Philippous started their content-making careers under the name RackaRacka. The Australian filmmakers rose to internet prominence with their horror comedy videos on YouTube.

A foggy mirror pic of Bring Her Back.
A24

Talk to Me premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and was later acquired by A24. The supernatural horror involved a group of teenagers who begin contacting spirits with an embalmed hand. Released in July 2023, Talk to Me became a smash hit, grossing over $92 million on a $4.5 million budget. It remains A24’s highest-grossing horror film.

The Philippou brothers were attached to direct the Street Fighter movie for Legendary Entertainment. However, the duo dropped out due to scheduling conflicts on Bring Her Back.

Bring Her Back scares its way into theaters on May 30, 2025.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
