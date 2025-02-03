Final Destination: Bloodlines teaser trailer: Welcome back, death

After a 14-year hiatus, the Final Destination franchise returns for a new chapter, Final Destination: Bloodlines, which promises to be as deadly as ever.

Warner Bros. has released the first teaser trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines. The two-minute clip quickly reminded people of two of the franchise’s stalwarts: no one is safe, and death is inevitable.

The teaser follows the life of a tattoo artist inside his shop. After piercing a client’s tongue, the tattoo artist sits down to tattoo the word “Dad” on his wrist. Final Destination is famous for its elaborate death scenes, and this teaser sets up another brutal kill. The chain from a ceiling fan breaks and attaches itself to the artist’s nose ring. The chain gets wrapped in the fan and pulls him closer to the ceiling. A light breaks onto the floor and lands in disinfectant, which starts a fire. The fan falls from the ceiling and sends the man with it to the floor and into the fire.

Final Destination Bloodlines | Official Teaser Trailer

As for the actual story, the movie’s plot details are being kept under wraps. The logline from Warner reads, “Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.”

Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger. Tony Todd, who passed away in November, reprises his role as William Bludworth, the owner of Bludworth Funeral Homes.

Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky direct Final Destination: Bloodlines from a screenplay by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. Jon Watts contributed to the story with Busick and Taylor.

Final Destination: Bloodline opens in theaters on May 16, 2025.