Zero Day teaser trailer: Robert De Niro investigates deadly cyberattack in Netflix series

A deadly cyberattack rocks the country in the teaser trailer for Zero Day, an upcoming limited series coming to Netflix in 2025.

“3,402 people died on Zero Day,” Robert De Niro’s President George Mullen says at the beginning of the teaser. As the former president, Mullen is charged with leading the Zero Day Commission, a special task force created to investigate a cyberattack that killed thousands. Mullen finds it difficult to decipher the truth from the lies in a world of disinformation. With the country in chaos, Mullen tries to smooth things over, but his newfound discoveries threaten the existence of everything he once stood for.

Recommended Videos

Zero Day is the first time De Niro has both acted in and executive produced a television series. Besides De Niro, Zero Day’s ensemble includes Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson, Mullen’s former aide; Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen, a New York Congresswoman striving to distance herself from her father’s legacy; Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell, Mullen’s former chief of staff; Joan Allen, Mullen’s wife and nominee to the federal bench; Matthew Modine as Richard Dreyer, the speaker of the house; and Angela Bassett as Evelyn Mitchell, the current U.S. president.

Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, McKinley Belcher III, Gaby Hoffmann, Clark Gregg, and Mark Ivanir also star.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The trio of Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Michael Schmidt created Zero Day, with Newman serving as the showrunner. Lesli Linka Glatter directs all six episodes of the limited series. The stories Schmidt encountered as a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist initially inspired Zero Day.

Zero Day streams on Netflix on February 20, 2025.