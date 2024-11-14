Y2K trailer takes you for a wild ride on New Year’s Eve 1999

To quote Charli XCX, “I just want to go back, back to 1999.” The makers of the A24 sci-fi comedy Y2K are of a similar mind, as the film transports audiences back to New Year’s 1999 for the party of the century.

In the latest trailer, Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison star as Eli and Danny, two loser friends whose New Year’s Eve plans consist of sitting at home and watching a movie. Fed up with their lack of social status, the boys crash their classmate’s party in hopes of changing their reputation. For Eli, he views it as a chance to impress his crush, Laura (Rachel Zegler).

The party goes off without a hitch until the Y2 disaster becomes a reality. Technology bands together and revolts against humanity, killing many of the party’s attendees in gory fashion. With their lives at stake, Eli, Danny, and a few other misfits must team up to defeat this artificial intelligence or witness the downfall of the human race.

Y2K’s ensemble includes Daniel Zolghadri, Lachlan Watson, Eduardo Franco, Mason Gooding, Miles Robbins, The Kid Laroi, Tim Heidecker, Fred Durst, and Alicia Silverstone.

Y2K packs a heavy dose of nostalgia for the period. From dial-up internet and AOL instant messaging to Fatboy Slim and Limp Bizkit, Y2K presents an alternate version of the mass hysteria and paranoia that accompanied the dawn of the millennium.

Kyle Mooney, who also stars in the film, makes his feature film directorial debut on Y2K. Mooney co-wrote the script with Evan Winter. Producers include Winter, Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, Alison Goodwin, Chris Storer, and Cooper Wehde.

Y2K opens in theaters on December 6, 2024.