Netflix shares new photo of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday season 2 wraps production

The adventures of Wednesday Addams will return to Netflix next year.

The streamer announced that production has wrapped on Wednesday season 2. Netflix also released a new photo of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday that shows herstanding in front of a graveyard.

Created by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice scribes Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday stars Ortega as the angsty teenager who inherits her mother’s psychic powers. In season 1, Wednesday transfers to Nevermore Academy, her parents’ alma mater. Wednesday’s rebelliousness and off-putting nature make it difficult to meet friends. When a murder shocks the community, Wednesday uses her newfound skills to investigate and find the killer.

“Season 2 will be delightfully dark, kooky, and mysterious,” Gough and Millar said via Tudum. “If we told you why, Wednesday would kill us. So our lips are sealed.”

Jenna Ortega closes the coffin on Wednesday Season 2. Coming 2025 🖤 pic.twitter.com/QJwBh1fEts — Netflix (@netflix) December 4, 2024

Besides Ortega, Wednesday’s cast includes Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene, Georgie Farmer as Ajax, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Ritchie Santiago, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams.

Season 2’s new additions are Steve Buscemi, Evie Templeton, Billie Piper, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. Christopher Lloyd, who played Uncle Fester in The Addams Family, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, and Haley Joel Osment will guest star. Lady Gaga is also set to appear in the upcoming season.

Tim Burton also returns to Wednesday season 2 and will serve as an executive producer and director.

Released in November 2022, Wednesday season 1 became an overwhelming success. Wednesday is Netflix’s most popular English-language TV show, with over 1.7 billion hours viewed.

Wednesday season 2 will stream on Netflix in 2025.