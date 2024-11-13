 Skip to main content
This Oscar-winning musician is joining the cast of Wednesday season 2

By
A woman stares into the distance.
FX Networks

Wednesday season 2 is adding “Mother Monster” to its cast. According to EW, Lady Gaga will appear in Wednesday season 2.

The details surrounding Gaga’s role remain under wraps. However, the multi-time Grammy Award winner is currently filming in Ireland for the show. Since the initial news broke, Variety has since reported that Gaga’s role will be a cameo in the second season. Gaga and Wednesday’s creative team tried to secure the pop star a bigger role, but it ultimately did not work out.

This is not the first time Gaga’s name has been brought up for Wednesday. Wednesday Addams’ famous dance scene in season 1 went viral on TikTok after it received a remix set to Gaga’s Bloody Mary.

“I’m sure Netflix would love that,” Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega told Variety in January 2023 about Gaga potentially joining the series. “I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other.”

Gaga rose to prominence as an actor in 2018’s A Star Is Born. Gaga received two Oscar nominations for A Star Is Born, winning Best Original Song for Shallow. Since then, Gaga played Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci and Harleen “Lee” Quinzel in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Ortega reprises her role as Wednesday Addams for season 2. Wednesday season 2’s ensemble includes Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Isaac Ordonez, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen, Luis Guzmán, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Released in 2022, Wednesday season 1 is Netflix’s most-watched English-language TV series ever. Wednesday season 2 premieres in 2025.

